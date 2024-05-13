Simple key to managing truckies' rest time welcomed by Wagga drivers

Wagga truck drivers have weighed in on the impact of improved rest options as solutions are raised for a 180-kilometre stretch without a dedicated space for them to stop.
The road freight industry has been calling for more truck rest stops for many years and now industry feedback is guiding the progress on a purpose-built heavy vehicle rest area for Western Sydney.
Transport for NSW has released findings from an engagement report, which lays out the views of more than 800 heavy vehicle drivers about what was needed to better support rest stopping in Western Sydney.
Currently, there are limited rest areas that are fit for purpose for truck drivers between Pheasants Nest and Wyong - a distance of 180 kilometres and nearly two hours driving.
Wagga resident and Ron Crouch Transport truck driver, Andrew Tuovi, said coming into Sydney it can be difficult finding a place to stop.
"If there's one or two [other trucks] there, and you're out of room, you've sort of got no other options left," he said.
"But it's fantastic to see [Transport for NSW] being proactive and being able to take on board advice from from the industry.
"I believe that's very important particularly moving forward."
Ron Crouch Transport managing director, Geoff Crouch, said the report was a welcomed initiative, which was going to address the current shortage of rest stops.
"Having more rest stops is a critical part for the men and women of our industry to be able to continue to do their jobs safely and efficiently," he said.
"Not having enough rest stops, in close enough distance to each other, makes it really hard for drivers to manage their fatigue.
"Having an additional rest stop in between Wyong and Pheasants Nest is going to make a critical part for ensuring the safety of every member of the road-going community."
Mr Tuovi said interstate drivers cover large distances and require regular rest breaks - whether through regulations or personal fatigue levels - to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.
The report showed safety and security as the highest priorities for truck drivers, including the safety of female drivers and provision of separate toilet and shower facilities.
The need for adequate lighting and security, and a preference for separate parking bays for sleeping and long rest breaks, were raised by drivers.
The minimum services and facilities required for a rest area are flushing toilets, clean drinking water, hot showers, ample available parking, including secluded bays for sleeping, shade and food and takeaway options of both fresh and fast food.
Mr Tuovi said more frequent rest areas and places more easily accessible for larger vehicles were needed, particularly facilities to get a meal or have a shower.
"Particularly now with with more and more younger drivers and female drivers entering the industry," he said.
"It's a definite attraction to a female driver, for example, if there's facilities to be able to have a shower and have a proper meal, as opposed to just an area on the side of the road."
Mr Crouch said a pleasing part of the report was the focus on women, noting how valuable they were to the industry and the critical nature having safe and suitable facilities will be to enabling the industry to attract more women drivers.
Feedback was gathered at a roundtable discussion along with online and in-person surveys with industry and stakeholders.
Mr Crouch said driver input was invaluable to ensuring the truck stops being proposed would meet driver's actual needs.
Options for a proposed rest area in Western Sydney are being considered across six areas including Blacktown, Penrith, Fairfield, Liverpool, Camden and Campbelltown.
Transport for NSW is investigating site options within the scope of industry preferences on location, land size and facilities.
