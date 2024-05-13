Inside Magpies Nest's $1.5m quest to break into accommodation space

Plans for the development of standalone cottages at Magpies Nest are in the pipeline as the restaurant owners look to branch out into the realm of accommodation.
A development application for the construction of 10 standalone cottages and ancillary works was lodged to Wagga City Council last week.
If approved, eight studio rooms and two two-bedroom cottages will be built on vacant land behind the Magpies Nest restaurant at the corner of Old Narrandera Road and Pine Gully Road, Gobbagombalin.
Restaurant owner Hayley Whyte said they began looking into plans to venture out into accommodation due to the demand for it across the northern suburbs.
"[We decided to develop after] seeing a demand for accommodation options on our side of the bridge and wanting to share our beautiful property in other ways other than through the restaurant," she said.
"We have often been asked, especially by wedding bookings, if we have accommodation onsite, so it seemed like the next step for us."
The $1.5 million plans could take a while yet to come to fruition, but if approved, the business will remain as per usual while the work unfolds.
"We are yet to define a time frame for the development however plan to have the restaurant in full operation during the building process," Mrs Whyte said.
Mrs Whyte said the type of accommodation they wanted to build was carefully thought through and depicted due to the property's space and offering.
"We spent quite some time considering the type of accommodation that is best suited to our property and what we enjoy most when we travel ourselves," she said.
"With plenty of space we settled on standalone cottages to give guests plenty of space and privacy whilst having all the amenities they require."
One of the two-bedroom cottages will be an accessible design and each villa is designed around a courtyard, positioned towards sunset views over the Malebo range.
Works would include a new access road constructed off the existing drive, the construction of the 10 villas, earthworks and landscaping structures and planting.
Once completed, the accommodation would be operated by the current owners and the proponents of the development.
Guests would check in and out at the restaurant reception, which will be open from 8am until 10pm - and they would collect their keys following check-in.
Each cottage would also have its own designated parking space on site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.