'We just simply got outplayed': Tigers coach disappointed with heavy defeat

Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson believes there are no excuses for his side's disappointing 64-point loss to Coolamon.
The Tigers had been hoping to notch up their first win of the season against the Hoppers, however they were outclassed in the opening half as Coolamon piled on 11 consecutive goals to open up a strong lead.
They did limit the pain in the second half, however the damage had already been done as they went down 17.11 (113) to 7.7 (49).
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was blunt in his assessment of his side's performance in the loss to the Hoppers.
"It was really disappointing," Stephenson said.
"To Coolamon's credit they were a good young side that were willing and they asked plenty of questions that we didn't have the answers for.
"There's no excuses, they're a young side and we're the same and we just simply got outplayed.
"We'll look at the tape during the week and try and learn from it."
The Tigers did show some fight in the third term as they outscored the Hoppers three goals to one.
Stephenson said that was pleasing to an extent, however he believed it wasn't good enough to only control small portions of the contest.
"That was a minor positive from the group that we were able to control patches of the game and hit the scoreboard," he said.
"But it's one of those things where it's simply a wasted opportunity as there's no good doing it for a 10-minute spurt in the third quarter when you are eight or nine goals down.
"It's a lesson, it's a pretty harsh lesson but it's one we've got to learn."
Sunday's game was the first with Stephenson stuck on the sidelines and he believed the Tigers back six fought well in his absence.
"I thought through parts of the day that we did well," he said.
"There were a few adjustments that Harry Kelly made throughout the day that limited Nick Buchanan's influence as opposed to what he had in the first quarter where he had a hot hand.
"Kobe Priest has been pretty consistent all year, I thought he really stood up today and he was clearly our best player.
"There were some good positives there that we were able to do it, but probably for not long enough."
Nathan Cooke, Matt Ryan, Henry Cook and Josh Larwood were also amongst the Tigers best in defeat while Mac Webster had an impressive senior debut.
The Tigers play host to Narrandera this weekend at Robertson Oval.
