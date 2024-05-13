One great term got them a win, but the Lions need more; Hoppers remain strong

The future is bright for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong as the A grade youngsters continue to show they've got what it takes to play in the big league.
Earning their second win of the season over Leeton-Whitton, coach Georgia Tilyard said it was a win by the skin of their teeth.
Admittedly not playing up to scratch for the first three quarters, Tilyard said an outstanding attacking end performance after a shake up in the fourth quarter got them across the line.
With an eight goal turn around in the final term, moving Jorja Vergano into goal shooter paid dividends.
"We made a lot of changes in that last quarter," Tilyard said.
"I moved Jorja Vergano into goal shooter, who had been playing wing defence, and she had a cracker," Tilyard said.
"She just shifted the momentum, she was confident in her shots, she rebounded, she worked hard to turn the ball back on herself if she missed that goal, she worked really hard to get a touch or an intercept, she did everything she could and was a huge shift in momentum for our attack."
Combined with Meg Jolley and Abbey Hamblin swapping into the wings, Tilyard said the group gave her exactly what she asked of them.
Wanting to see more grit in their ball hunting and desire to win, she was impressed with how the group dug deep to get ahead.
She hopes they can take momentum from that quarter will continue into the coming weeks.
"I think this confidence of having that win, going into Griffith next week and Mango the following week, we've got two really tough games ahead, so coming off the back of a win, and a win that we had to work really hard to earn, just gives the girls confidence," she said.
"They know that they can do it and I now know that they can do it, so I expect that from them week in, week out.
"It's a really positive one to come off and I look forward to coming up against Griffith, they're a very skilful team, very controlled team, so this win will mean a lot to us going into next week."
Though taking confidence from the game, if the Lions want to compete with Griffith they will need to play a full four quarters.
Tilyard admitted that it was the basics the side struggled with for the first three quarters of the game.
Allowing momentum to ebb rather than flow a bit too much for her liking.
"We couldn't hold momentum, we would get up and then drop off, and they would then get up and we'd find our momentum again, and we just could not sustain that momentum," she said.
"Silly passes and not doing our prelim running, just missing a few basics which the girls have been working really hard on at training and they had been implementing in other games.
"Those first three quarters we just forgot them and it took us off majority of the game to find them again."
On Sunday, Coolamon welcomed Wagga Tigers to Kindra Park and though they put up a strong fight, the travellers weren't able to overcome their hosts.
Coming into the game after a massive 51-goal win over Leeton last week, the Hoppers continued a strong start to the year with an 11-goal win over the Tigers.
They have had just one loss this season, and head into a round six bye this coming weekend.
Around the region Griffith had a comfortable win over Turvey Park and Collingullie-Wagga had a big win over Narrandera.
Heading into round six Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, who had the bye, are the only club to have not had a loss yet this year.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 50 d Leeton-Whitton
Collingullie-Wagga 52 d Narrandera 26
Griffith 66 d Turvey Park 45
Coolamon 56 d Wagga Tigers 45
