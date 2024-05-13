The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Love shown for devastated Wagga family in wake of loss of baby Grayson

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grayson McCarthy tragically passed away at 13 weeks, leaving his parents and three older brothers heartbroken. Picture supplied
Grayson McCarthy tragically passed away at 13 weeks, leaving his parents and three older brothers heartbroken. Picture supplied

Emmalyne and David McCarthy welcomed their precious baby boy into the world on January 28, only for them to have to say goodbye to him 13 weeks later.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.