Love shown for devastated Wagga family in wake of loss of baby Grayson

Emmalyne and David McCarthy welcomed their precious baby boy into the world on January 28, only for them to have to say goodbye to him 13 weeks later.
It is a heartbreak that cannot be soothed by words, which is why loved ones and the wider community are showing their support by taking action.
Grayson Lewis McCarthy was born after just 24 weeks of pregnancy and was immediately rushed from Wagga to Sydney with a 30 per cent chance of survival and fluid on his lungs.
His mum, dad and three older brothers Aston, Harland, and Jensen immediately fell in love with their tiny bundle of pure joy, but Grayson's road ahead was not going to be an easy one.
After spending six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Sydney with his mum by his side, Grayson's condition was determined stable enough for him to be transferred to Canberra Hospital.
All signs were looking up and Grayson was close to being transferred back to his home city, however, on May 1, he unexpectedly passed away.
It was later discovered he had a twisted intestine which was causing him too much stress to be able to breathe.
Holding his tiny feet one last time, Emmalyne and David had to find the strength to farewell their baby, but their grieving journey is far from over.
In a bid to provide the parents and their boys the opportunity to grieve without the burden of financial pressures after being forced to close one of their businesses and temporarily suspend the other, loved ones have been raising funds on behalf of the family.
Emmalyne's childhood friend Nardia Pinto created a GoFundMe page for the family as it was something she could do to help.
"They had two of their own businesses, and not being able to work properly for 13 weeks while being in hospital, and then needing to take some time off after Grayson had passed, I just wanted to do this to help them financially," Ms Pinto said.
The page has since accumulated more than $8000, but more importantly, its an example of just how many people wanting to support the family.
"It's incredible," Ms Pinto said.
"Em and Dave have had people who they don't even know donate."
Grayson's funeral will be held on Friday, May 24, at St Michael's Cathedral at 1.45pm.
Donations can be made to the GoFundMe Page online at gofund.me/f583857c.
