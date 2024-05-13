Years of Barry Carne perseverance pays off in thriller of a race weekend

Speed, skiing and state pride were on the line over the weekend during the Barry Carne Memorial Ski Race, with the event crowning a team with their first ever win after years of trying.
Hundreds lined the banks of Lake Albert to watch the teams compete in the annual interstate event, the public turnout pleasing committee member Jacinta Evans.
"Sunday was just the best conditions we could have asked for," Ms Evans said.
"We had 33 boats here and there would've been easy 300 of us on the bank, you look around the lake and there's just people everywhere sitting around."
The annual race was renamed in honour of Barry Carne, the internationally recognised water skiier who lost his life in a racing tragedy at Lake Albert 48 years ago.
The weekend's agenda began with Saturday's heats and qualifying, which saw 15 teams make it through to Sunday's events which consisted of social races, junior races, novice events and open's events, including the all important Barry Carne final.
Each team earned points throughout the two days, which went towards the overall standings in the state-versus-state event.
The rivalry between the two states stayed strong throughout, but it was a Victorian team that took out top spot. Victoria also beat NSW on points for the first time in three years.
Hells Attitude - driven by Alex Handley, with Will Wridgway observing and Cameron Nix skiing - won the Barry Carne final on Sunday.
The Melbourne outfit won the final for the first time, finishing the 15-lap event in 25 minutes and 12 seconds, four seconds quicker than second-placed Thundernuts.
"They have tried and tried and tried for many, many years," Ms Evans said.
"Last year they were on ticket to win it and they blew a turbo, so they had to stop."
Ms Evans said she has watched the event's popularity rev back up after a few years of smaller crowds and events.
"It sort of died off there for a little bit and then over the last probably three years, the Carne's just come right back," she said.
