No more rugby as deal done for Brothers' latest recruit in just 24 hours

IT ONLY took two days for Brothers' latest recruit to get on board the Group Nine club.
Brothers coach Aaron Gorrell reached out to new prop Tomasi Vakadranu last Wednesday night and by Friday, he was in Wagga and taking part in the captain's run.
Vakadranu made a strong start in Brothers' drought-breaking victory over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval last Saturday.
Vakadranu arrived at Brothers via an unusual path after he started the season in rugby with Shute Shield club Eastern Suburbs.
He spent last season at St Mary's in the Sydney Shield.
Gorrell was tipped off about Vakadranu's availability and was surprised how they were able to make it work within the space of 24 hours.
"I got in contact with him on Wednesday night and he was at the captain's run on Friday," Gorrell revealed.
"It all happened pretty quick.
"He started out the year playing Shute Shield for Eastern Suburbs rugby union. I don't think he was real happy and wanted an opportunity and we made it happen in less than 24 hours."
Vakadranu was the first of a few reinforcements Brothers are hoping to add early in the season as they look to reestablish themselves in the Group Nine first grade competition.
The club was given a big shot in the arm on Saturday with their first win in 651 days.
Gorrell revealed that former NRL flyer Wes Naiqama provided a glowing reference for Vakadranu.
"I actually spoke to Wes Naiqama about him, he coached him in the (Kaiviti) Silktails in '21," Gorrell said.
"His was a name that got thrown at me and I did a bit of research and saw he played there.
"I sent Wes a message and he said he's a big body, he's athletic for his size and he's a good person. So I gave him a call and happened pretty quick from there."
Brothers were still hopeful of adding a utility and back-rower in the short term, while there were another four prospective recruits waiting on the immigration process.
On top of that, Brothers expect to welcome back five-eighth Jordie Little for Sunday's clash against Tumut at Equex Centre.
