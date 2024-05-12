Dominant opening half guides Hoppers to big win at home over Tigers

A strong opening half guided Coolamon to an impressive 64-point win over Wagga Tigers at Kindra Park.
After conceding the opening two goals of the game, the Hoppers then booted the next 11 goals to head into the main break with a 53-point lead.
The Tigers fought back in the second half, however the damage had been done as the Hoppers went on to record a 17.11 (113) to 7.7 (49) win at home.
Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon was pretty impressed with the Hoppers victory, however he noted it wasn't quite a complete performance.
"For a lot of the game I was pretty happy," McMahon said.
"We were pretty slow to start and Tigers really stuck it to us there for a while, I think particularly in that first quarter.
"But I think the boys got it back on our terms a bit by the end of the first quarter, then the Tigers certainly had it on their terms in the third quarter as well.
"The result might've flattered the way the game went to be honest."
It was the dream start for the Tigers as they quickly raced out to a 12-point lead following early goals to Seb Snelling and Matt Ryan.
But the Hoppers then responded with the next five to head into quarter time up by 19 points.
Six unanswered goals in the second term then saw Coolamon take a significant lead into the sheds, however the Tigers fought back in the third quarter.
Nathan Cooke kicked three goals in three minutes halfway through the third term to give the Tigers some life with the only major of the quarter to the Hoppers coming from Daragh Mullen.
Coolamon then responded again with five goals to two in the last term leading them to a terrific win at home.
Aiden Macauley took on the captain's duties in the absence of Allister Clarke and he was outstanding and finished with three goals.
McMahon agreed that Macauley was one of the Hoppers best in their victory.
"Doc stepped into the captaincy for the club with Al Clarke out this week," he said.
"He did an outstanding job, it was no surprise to us given the way he led the women's side during the year.
"His form and attitude has evolved since round one as well."
Nick Buchanan also continued his impressive rise as a first grade key forward and he finished with four goals.
McMahon said that Buchanan just keeps improving in the role with every game that he plays.
"He's building and improving every week," he said.
"Probably as we are because he's getting a few more opportunities."
Mullen and Cooper McKelvie also finished with multiple goals as did 16-year-old debutant Josh Allen.
Allen had two goals in the first term and McMahon was pleased with the performance from the teenager.
"Joshy was outstanding," he said.
"He kicked two in the first half and he didn't look out of place, he's obviously been playing some GWS footy for a while and we were stoked to be able to get him in.
"It's not a bad effort for a 16-year-old in his first game."
Luke Bell and Lachlan Moore was also among the best for the Hoppers while McMahon thought that midfielder Ben Hodgson had a significant impact on the game.
"He was outstanding today from first whistle to last whistle," he said.
"Hodgo has been very good for us all year but that was an outstanding four-quarter effort.
"He stepped into the role that Clarkey plays for us and with respect to Clarkey we didn't miss too much of a beat with the way Hodgo managed it."
Clarke was a notable omission from the Hoppers side and McMahon said the decision was made during the week to rest the star midfielder.
"He's been carrying a bit of a calf for a couple of weeks," he said.
"He tweaked it at touch on Thursday and we just thought with the bye coming up it wasn't worth risking it."
The Hoppers enter the bye after an impressive first five games and McMahon said he's pleased with how his side is currently sitting.
"Three and two into our first bye, we are really happy with that," he said.
"The boys have worked hard and we've learnt a lot in the first five weeks about each other and how we play.
"We are looking forward to trying and consolidate that and get a bit more work in over the next week.
"We've got a fair bit of work to do in our bye week, then we've got another two games and then another bye.
"We've learnt a lot and I'm really happy with how the boys have embraced what we are doing, I think their best footy is still well and truly ahead of them."
Both sides acknowledged umpire appreciation round ahead of the first bounce by shaking the hands of all central, boundary and goal umpires.
They then also came together to pay respect to those who have lost their lives to gender-based violence with a minute's silence.
Full Time
Coolamon 5.2 11.2 12.7 17.11 (113)
Wagga Tigers 2.1 2.3 5.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Coolamon: N.Buchanan 4, A.Macauley 3, D.mullen 3, C.Mckelvie 2, J.ALLEN 2, K.Woods 1, L.Bell 1, J.Redfern 1; Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke 3, C.Pavitt 1, M.Ryan 1, S.Snelling 1
BEST: Coolamon: B.Hodgson, A.Macauley, N.Buchanan, L.Bell, L.Moore, J.ALLEN; Wagga Tigers: K.Priest, N.Cooke, M.Ryan, M.Webster, H.Cook, J.Larwood
