Wagga turns pink for Australia's biggest charity run on Mother's Day

Pink skirts, Hawaiian shirts, sunnies and smiles were out and about at Wagga's riverside track for the relaunch of one of Australia's biggest fun runs.
The Mother's Day Classic supports breast and ovarian cancer research and is a 5km run held across 75 locations nationwide.
Wagga runners were among 80,000 people around Australia who put on pink, many did it in honour of loved ones lost to cancer.
It was the first time since 2014 Wagga had hosted the event.
When co-organiser Holly Wright's good friend Julia died from breast cancer in April 2020, she began doing the Mother's Day Classic in support.
"It was awful, and I really miss her," Ms Wright said.
"I thought 'why don't we have an event in Wagga, I'm going to organise one'."
"It's an opportunity for people to get together in their shared experience."
For Ms Wright and others on the organising committee, the day was about raising awareness and funds for cancer research.
Lani Harris organised for her entire mixed netball team to band together in support.
Choosing to go all out in matching pink shirts, skirts, and sunglasses, she was pleased with the support from the local community.
"We're just a small group of friends who wanted to do something out of the ordinary, and this was it," Ms Harris said.
"We've got a friend close to us who is going through breast cancer treatment."
The group held a fundraising barbecue the night before and raised $2600 for Breast and Ovarian cancer research, including donations from local businesses towards the cause.
Angus and Alexandra MacLennan along with their two boys also powered through the 5km fun run in honour of a loved one.
Ms MacLennan's mother died in 2007, after more than 20 years of battling breast cancer.
"When Gus and I did the Mother's Day Classic ... when my mother was still alive, we made t-shirts, so this is an old t-shirt from a mother's day classic in Canberra a very long time ago," she said.
For the MacLennans, the run is about being able to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer, but also those who have survived.
"It acts as a legacy day to reflect and remember as well as look forward and try to fight it face on, and raise funds to help research," Mr MacLennan said.
Organisers of the Mother's Day Classic expect this year's national event to exceed $2.5 million in donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
