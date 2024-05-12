Hopes on homes

And just like that, we are back to Monday.
It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with today's top stories and the best of the weekend to ease into a fresh Wagga week.
Tonight, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins and councillor Jenny McKinnon hope to find support in the Wagga City Council chamber as they look for out of the box solutions for the city's housing issues. Emily Anderson has more on the notice of motion, and what the councillors hope to find in the commissioning of such a report.
It has been a been a long time between drinks Wagga Brothers' first grade side, but the club has recorded its first seniors victory in 651 days. The scoreline was huge and the scenes were jubilant as the Brethren retained the Rick Keast Memorial Shield, Matt Malone reports.
And how about those southern lights skies? The Rock Observatory was open last night for people to get an even better view.
There are some amazing pictures out there - if you have some to share with us, simply reply to this email with the photos attached, and let us know where you snapped them.
Here's to a great week.
Daisy Huntly, Deputy Editor
