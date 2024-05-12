The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Coach becomes counterpart as Day, Buchan reflect on Julie McLean Medal win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 12 2024 - 6:19pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Grace Buchan and Brookdale's Majella Day after winning the inaugural Julie McLean Medals at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Griffith's Grace Buchan and Brookdale's Majella Day after winning the inaugural Julie McLean Medals at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday night. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

The first Southern NSW Women's League vote count was full of firsts, but one no one could have predicted was joint best and fairest winners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.