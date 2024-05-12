The Bombers got their first win of the year, and it was a big one

It's taken Marrar a while to get their first win of the year, but they made sure to do it in style.
Handing Charles Sturt University a 17-goal loss, coach Kadison Hofert said to earn such a comfortable win was a much needed confidence booster.
Spending most of the game off-court, the playing coach revelled in the opportunity to really see what was happening on court.
"All the girls are super excited, they just played unreal," Hofert said.
"I actually spent most of the game on the sidelines, it was nice to sit back and watch.
"I was really lucky that I could spend that time, especially being stuck in goalkeeper usually, it's hard to see the ball going down the whole court so it was nice to sit on the sideline and just see the girls connect, it was really awesome to watch."
Admitting that the side was starting to feel frustrated after several two goal losses to top sides, the win was a welcomed confidence booster.
"I know it was our first win but to win by nearly 20 was unreal, everyone just got around each other, it was really exciting."
Defenders Sophie McRae and Bella Hofert were standouts, while Kaitlin Staines remains ever consistent in the shooting ring.
Coaching her younger sister Hofert said comes with the occasional sibling challenge, but she couldn't have been prouder of her efforts on Saturday.
Feeling that everything they had been working on this season finally clicked into place, she was a standout for the Bombers.
"If you coach your sibling, you get a bit of tension sometimes, but it's really good to coach her, she's got so much potential and she does listen to everything I say," Hofert said.
"I think she finally picked up on what I've been saying through the past few games and she turned it on in defence, for sure.
"Everything that we've put into training with everyone down the court, they just really turned it on, especially our defensive pressure when we got a turnover and transitioned it it into our attack end, just everything we've worked on at training, they put into the game."
Pleased with what she saw, keeping calm when securing those turnovers will be a focus in the next few weeks, but overall, there's a good feeling amongst the girls now.
Hofert hopes the win marks a turning point in the season for the side.
"I couldn't be more proud of them, they're very resilient, so I think this win will give them a really good confidence boost," she said.
Marrar 56 d CSU 39
Northern Jets 53 d Barellan 39
Temora 57 d Coleambally 30
North Wagga 72 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 42
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.