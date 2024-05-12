The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

The Bombers got their first win of the year, and it was a big one

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 12 2024 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar's Summer Griffiths looks to pass down court during their win over CSU. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Marrar's Summer Griffiths looks to pass down court during their win over CSU. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

It's taken Marrar a while to get their first win of the year, but they made sure to do it in style.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.