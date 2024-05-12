The Daily Advertiser
No need to visit Norway: The Rock ready for another aurora australis night

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated May 12 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 2:17pm
Riverina sky gazers have a second chance to tick off a bucket-list item, as an aurora australis is expected to light up the night for the second evening in a row.

