Positive uptick in numbers as Riverina clergy converge for annual meet

Riverina Anglican Bishop Donald Kirk has been noticing a positive uptick when it comes to congregation numbers in his diocese.
Bishop Kirk was in Leeton this week as part of an annual gathering of Riverina Anglican clergy.
The Riverina diocese covers a huge part of NSW, with attendees coming to Leeton from all over the region to participate.
"It's a bit like an in-service or professional development event," Bishop Kirk said.
"We have Reverend Dr Chris Porter up from Trinity College in Melbourne and he is a specialist in St John's Gospel.
"He has been busy talking to us about this and how it relates to everyday life."
Bishop Donald was Consecrated and Installed as the Eleventh Bishop of Riverina on June 15, 2019 in St Alban's Cathedral at Griffith by the then Archbishop of Sydney, the Most Reverend Glenn Davies.
Five years on, he said he continued to enjoy the role, particularly when it came to travelling throughout the diocese and forming connections with community members.
"I enjoy the travel and I enjoy spending the time with communities," Bishop Kirk said.
"A lot of the diocese in the Riverina is made up of smaller places, so you really get to know people and form great friendships as a result."
Bishop Kirk added post-pandemic and the troubling times being felt across the globe, he had also noticed more people returning to the church.
"Over COVID there was a 20 per cent drop in attendance ... we have been seeing people return and that is crucial for the survival of the church and for parishes across the diocese," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.