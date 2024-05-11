Defence the key as Cherrypickers beat Gundagai at their own game

YOUNG furthered their Group Nine premiership credentials with a bruising 20-6 win over Gundagai on Saturday.
The Cherrypickers continued their undefeated start to the Group Nine season with a win over the Tigers at Alfred Oval.
Young produced one of their best defensive efforts in some time to hold Gundagai scoreless for the opening 75 minutes, only for Tigers co-coach Derek Hay to cross late.
The Cherrypickers led 12-0 at half-time before returning half-back Tom Demeio extended the lead with a try shortly after the break.
Young elected to take a penalty goal, through Devon Makoare-Boyce in the 63rd minute, giving them a comfortable 20-0 lead.
Young captain-coach Tom Giles lauded his team's defensive effort.
"Defensively wise, it's the most physical and aggressive we've been since I've been here in a year and a half. A few of the other boys said it was the most aggressive we've ever seen us," Giles said.
"We were really up and into them. There's a lot of highlight reels out there from big shots and we just defended our arses off.
"We kicked long all game and we just defended and defended and put on big shot after big shot and that's what we're capable of doing."
Giles thought the Cherrypickers were able to get Gundagai, minus their Country representatives Royce Tout and James Morgan, at their own game.
"That's where it was big. Gundagai are normally a side that come and out-enthuse and out-aggression the other side, that's just Gundagai for you, they're always going to be tough but it was good to see that we turned it on them and started to do that to them," he said.
"The scoreline doesn't really show that but it was one of the most impressive wins we've had here in a while."
Veteran outside back Tom Bush was promoted to full-back from reserve grade and starred for the Cherrypickers, allowing Makoare-Boyce to shift into the centres.
Lachie Gale came off the bench and made a big impact, pulling off some big shots and also scoring with one of his first carries. Jayke Hogan also produced a solid 80 minute performance.
Giles was happy with Young's completion rate also.
"We completed our first half today at 100 per cent. We didn't drop one ball," he said.
"Obviously our attack's going to come eventually but it's just good that we're holding and I think we ended the game at 90 per cent completion rate."
Young now face a trip to Albury before a bye.
"We've got one more hard road trip and obviously Albury in Albury is probably the hardest road trip in Group Nine," he said.
"We're going to throw all our energy into that because we've got the bye the week after."
TEMORA bounced back from their first loss of the season with an impressive victory over Albury on Saturday.
The Dragons ensured they remain firmly entrenched in the Group Nine top three with a 28-8 victory over the Thunder at Nixon Park.
Jared McKinnon and Bradon Taylor both crossed for doubles in the win.
The win sends Josh McCrone's men into the bye on a winning note, as Albury prepare for Young next weekend.
