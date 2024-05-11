What's in a name?

Good morning!
One of our biggest stories of this week probably won't come as a surprise.
It seems a bit of blue paint can spark a big conversation.
A rogue paint job erasing Michael Slater's name from the Wagga oval branded in his honour has reignited the questions of whether the ground's name needs to be officially reconsidered.
The signage at the oval showed Slater's name - until someone took to it with dark blue paint earlier in the week - and his cricketing achievements.
But in retirement Slater's life has been marred with controversy, with the former test star currently facing 19 charges relating to domestic violence and was refused bail last month in a Sunshine Coast court.
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon (pictured above) noticed the vigilante vandalism on Monday and posted a picture of it to Facebook.
Wagga City Council said it was not responsible for the sign's alteration but confirmed submissions had been received from members of the public expressing concern about the oval's current name.
"It is likely that a report will be made to council recommending that the name of the oval be changed," a spokesperson said.
One of our readers said while the vandalism of the sign was disgraceful, Slater deserved to have his name on the oval because "when he was playing for Australia he was an accomplished cricketer".
"He brought, at the time, great credit to himself, family, our city, state and country and the oval named after him should stand," the reader said.
Another reader said the idea of a name change made him feel "uncomfortable, uneasy, sad and just squirmy".
"At the time of naming of the oval, who amongst us didn't get a burst of pride at what the recipient had achieved, having been born and raised in our city?," they said.
"Were there mass protests to the council about the naming and honouring of one of our sportsmen? No!! Doesn't this seem like kicking a man when he is down? Is this the 'Wagga Wagga Way'- the City of Good Sports?"
But, have times changed? Our sporting stars are supposed to be role models to younger generations. Regardless, there are serious questions about the appropriateness of keeping Slater's name.
Because Michael Slater Oval is a community asset, the public will be able to provide input into any renaming proposal.
What do you think? Should Michael Slater's name be removed?
If so, whose name should be on it instead?
I'd love to hear your thoughts via return email.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
