City grind out tough win while Leeton, CSU and Waratahs also grab victories

Wagga City are the only team left undefeated in the Southern Inland Rugby Union competition following the Boiled Lollies tight seven-point win against Ag College.
The two sides were 4-0 entering the top of the table clash and their battle lived up to the hype as the Boiled Lollies emerged 19-12 victors.
Wagga City coach Rob Cleland was proud of his side's victory and he explained it was a tough battle against Ag College.
"Yeah I'm very happy with the win," Cleland said.
"It was an absolute arm wrestle, it literally could've gone either way down to the last try.
"We scored the first try but we were never comfortable, Aggies were hot on our heels the whole time.
"I think they probably had the ball for at least 60 to 65 minutes of the game, so we were defending a lot more than I would've liked."
It's the first real challenge the Boiled Lollies have faced so far this season and Cleland said it was good to see his side dig deep when they were put under the pump.
"To be frank we needed a game like this," he said.
"We've won comfortably in our first few games and we really wanted a good test today.
"We knew that we were going to get a good test especially after Aggies had put 100 plus on Griffith.
"We knew they were coming to get us and we prepared that way, it was pretty good to get away with a tight win."
While it's been the Boiled Lollies offence that has been on show throughout their first four games, Cleland revealed it was their work on the defensive end which led them to victory against Ag College.
"Our defence was outstanding today," he said.
"We've done a lot of work on our defence the last couple of weeks and it's pretty harsh to single people out, because I think it was a good team defensive effort.
"But our halfback Matt Roberts was pretty handy today, especially in attack and Tyson McLachlan was fantastic.
"Our second rower Nahshon Letele was outstanding in the second row, Daryl Hemopo was fantastic and Logan Phillips was pretty handy as well."
Ag College look to be a serious contender this season and Cleland believed his side was in for another couple of tough battles against them this year.
"They are obviously a quality side," he said.
"They are very well organised, they are very fit and I expect them to be right up in there at finals time.
"We are basically preparing for either Aggies or Waratahs in the finals."
Leeton notched up their second win of the year after grabbing a good 30-13 win over Griffith while Waratahs narrowly claimed the four points after just defeating Tumut 13-9.
CSU also notched up their second win of the season with a tight 15-12 victory over Albury.
