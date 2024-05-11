Jubilation as Brothers first grade winners again after 651 long days

BROTHERS enjoyed their first Group Nine first grade victory in 651 days with a 42-8 thrashing of Junee on Saturday.
It had been a long time coming for the Brethren but it proved well worth the wait as they were emphatic, retaining the Rick Keast Memorial Shield in fine style at Laurie Daley Oval.
The Diesels, with the breeze at their back, made the most of the early sin-binning of Brothers centre Auda Gaudi and crossed twice through Ratu Saurara.
But that was as good as it got for Junee as Brothers then responded with 42 unanswered points to enjoy their first win since their return from recess to the Group Nine first grade competition this year.
Brothers fought their way back to a 12-8 half-time lead before piling on five tries in the second half.
Brothers coach Aaron Gorrell admitted it was an emotional win for he and the club.
"I've had two hours driving home in the car but it's emotional," Gorrell said on Saturday night.
"It was a lot of time and effort, just to see what the boys go through, the committee, the supporters, everything.
"As a club we won four out of five games so it was a big day, it's another box that we've ticked, the first one was just to get on the field in first grade, the next one was obviously to win and now we've got to keep building and moving forward.
"I think we've got the right players, the right people, that was part of the recruitment too, it's good but we've still got a long way to go.
"We're obviously happy but we're not happy just to make up the numbers either, I said that from the start, there was still that reality thing but we're playing a tough sport, you don't want to turn up every week and say geez we played well today. You want to take two points away as much as you can.
"It's exciting."
Imposing back-rower Apenisa Driti again led the charge for Brothers. He crashed his way over for their first try and set up another as he led a strong performance by the visitor's pack.
French speedster Melvin Quiroga scored a hat-trick, hooker Blake Mindipi crossed twice, including a superb kick and chase from half-way, while Lochie Field and Mitch Carter held down the halves again with aplomb.
Gorrell believes the win will do wonders for the group's confidence.
"It's massive. It can be tough," he said.'
"Obviously with the club being out of first grade last year, there's been a core training and going through some tough times the last six months. And then the touch up we got round one, lesser people probably go this is too hard and go somewhere else or just give it the flick for the rest of the year.
"We've had blokes who have really dug in and worked hard. We've obviously added a couple of blokes but the blokes who have been there the whole time are the ones who really working hard and making sure everyone's upbeat and positive and moving forward so today is a massive shot in the arm for us.
"We've got to enjoy it but keep a lid on it and keep moving forward."
Gorrell was thrilled to go into the break in front on Saturday and thought that laid the platform for the second half.
"I was actually looking up at the scoreboard and thinking we'd be lucky to go in at 8-0 down with how the game was going," he said.
"The boys dug in and we actually went into the break at 12-8.
"We obviously had a regather and a chat at half-time and spoke about how we're going to have to play out of their end, not muck around down our own end and we had two inexperienced halves and they got us around the park well and kicked long and credit to them, they were massive."
Brothers hope to regain five-eighth Jordie Little next week.
Quiroga will be in some doubt however after injuring his hamstring in one of his tries.
Brothers captain Bas Blackett didn't last long either, reaggravating a corked knee early in the contest.
