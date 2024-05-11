The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bulldogs claim tight win while Demons run out big victors in Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 11 2024 - 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Will Voss gets a handball away during the Bulldogs clash against Griffith at Exies Oval. Picture by Liam Warren
Turvey Park's Will Voss gets a handball away during the Bulldogs clash against Griffith at Exies Oval. Picture by Liam Warren

Lewington stars as Bulldogs emerge victorious after tough battle against Griffith on the road

Turvey Park made the most of the early dry conditions as they hung on to record a tight 10-point victory on the road against Griffith.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.