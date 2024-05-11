The Daily Advertiser
Marrar move into top three after teen inspires a come-from-behind win

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 12 2024 - 3:32pm, first published May 11 2024 - 7:15pm
Marrar's Caleb Walker plucks the ball in one hand despite close attention from Charles Sturt University's Max Findlay at Langtry Oval on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
MARRAR teenager Caleb Walker proved the match-winner as he swung forward to kick the Bombers to a 17-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

