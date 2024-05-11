Marrar move into top three after teen inspires a come-from-behind win

MARRAR teenager Caleb Walker proved the match-winner as he swung forward to kick the Bombers to a 17-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Bombers were forced to do it the tough way as they came from behind to beat the Bushpigs 7.8 (50) to 5.3 (33) in terrible conditions at Langtry Oval.
Marrar full-forward Kieran Emery copped a heavy knock running back with the flight of the ball midway through the second half and didn't return.
It paved the way for Walker to swing forward and he proved the match-winner, kicking two final term goals to help Marrar to back-to-back wins for the first time this year.
While Walker kicked truly in the last quarter, he had an immediate impact when swung forward and finished the game with 2.3.
He couldn't get his radar going early in blustery conditions but proved a handful, combining with elder brother Blake to cause the Bushpigs' defenders headaches.
The Walker brothers finished with two goals apiece in a low-scoring affair.
CSU were in the game throughout and led right up until late in the third quarter but eventually the Bombers clicked, started to convert and got on top.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner praised Caleb Walker for his game up forward.
"He's gone from winning a game for us at full-back to winning a game for us at full-forward," Gardner said.
"He's a special talent that kid.
"He copped a big hit too and got up and kept going so I was really happy with his game."
Gardner credited the Bombers' turnaround in the second half to simply their foot skills.
"It was a pretty ugly first half from us. That's not how we want to play footy," he said.
"Our foot skills were off big time but it's a good sign that when we're not playing our best footy we can stick thereabouts and once we wrestled momentum onto our side, our good footy came.
"I thought when they were playing their good footy and we weren't, we just hung in there, we hung in thereabouts and once we had momentum, we started playing ouf free-flowing footy, we got our handball receives up and got it into our forward line where there were one-on-ones and it was nice and open.
"I guess we started moving the footy a bit better and our foot skills were a lot better. I would probably put it down to our foot skills in the end."
Aside from the Walker brothers, Harry Reynolds was exceptional at centre-half-back, cutting off a number of CSU's attacking raids.
Zach Walgers won a lot of the footy, while Jake Brown, Nick Molkentin and Jordan Hedington were influential.
For CSU, Max Findlay was a standout, while Hamish Warwick, Lachie Holmes and Hayden Wooden all had strong games.
The win puts Marrar into third spot but Gardner is still chasing greater consistency from his team.
"Consistency is certainly what we're after," he said.
"We haven't quite put together a complete game yet and we certainly didn't play a complete game today.
"That's a real focus for us over the next three weeks. We've got two games and two byes but a real focus for us will be getting a consistent game of footy."
Gardner also revealed Emery avoided any serious injury from his collision with CSU co-coach Trent Cohalan.
"He's fine," Gardner said.
"He passed the concussion test but he chose to sit it out because he wasn't feeling great, which was smart by him."
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.2 1.5 3.7 7.8 (50)
CSU Bushpigs 2.1 2.2 3.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Walker 2, B.Walker 2, C.Gardner 1, J.Brown 1, M.Deer 1; CSU Bushpigs: M.Findlay 2, H.Wooden 1, P.Inglis 1, H.Wakefield 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: H.Reynolds, B.Walker, N.Molkentin, Z.Walgers, C.Walker, J.Brown; CSU Bushpigs: B.Browning, M.Findlay, H.Wooden, M.Moorse, H.Warwick, L.Holmes.
