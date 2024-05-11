'Relentless' Lions pile on the goals in dominant win at home over Crows

Adverse conditions didn't worry Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong too much at all as they ran out comfortable 133-point winners at home over Leeton-Whitton.
The Lions kicked four goals to none in the opening term and they never looked back as they went on to record a strong 22.11 (143) to 1.4 (10) win over the Crows.
GGGM had 12 players in total hit the scoreboard as they shared the rewards around up forward in their dominant victory.
Half forward Shannon Butterfield was one of the Lions who enjoyed a solid day out as he finished with three goals and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with his efforts against the Crows.
"Yeah Butters was great," Martyn said.
"He's had a really consistent start to the year and it all comes down to his pressure, his prominent role in this side is to apply that pressure and create some havoc for those half backs running off or those defenders.
"He certainly does that, but this year he's probably been rewarded on the scoreboard which is nice.
"Looking at the goals today it was a lot of people joining in which was nice, without Tommy Banuelos up there we said that we are probably going to have to rely on multiple goal-scorers.
"It seemed to go that way which was really pleasing."
Tom Anderson was another Lions player that was amongst the goals in his return game and Martyn was pleased to see him have an influence in their big win.
"Tommy was great," he said.
"I thought and he'd probably agree that he was a bit fumbly early and was just finding his way with his touch.
"But after quarter time I thought he was great and he just provided what he did in that premiership year.
"His ability to win that contested footy and his work rate around the ground, he obviously then goes forward and hits the scoreboard.
"I'm really pleased with Tommy's game and it's great to have him home."
The Lions were relentless throughout the four quarters against the Crows and after taking a 22-point lead into quarter time they extended that margin out to over 10 goals at the main break.
Five unanswered goals in the third term saw them up by nearly 100 points at the last change and they then booted five more in the final quarter to notch up an impressive victory at home.
Martyn agreed it was pleasing to notch up such a significant win and he said he was proud of how his side continued to push right until the final siren.
"We said after the game that it was just really pleasing to play four quarters of good footy," he said.
"I think the word to sum it up would be relentless as we didn't go away from what makes us a good footy team from quarter one to quarter four.
"In fact I think our pressure even lifted throughout the game and we were able to reinforce that lead even further.
"We stuck to our processes and structures and it's a really pleasing result to come away with."
Jake Fairman had a debut to remember as he was able to hit the scoreboard late in the game to put the icing on the cake for the Lions.
Martyn said it was good from him to get some reward after what had been a difficult day for their wingers.
"It was really pleasing to see him get rewarded for a great game," he said.
"It probably didn't open up as we would've liked especially for our wingers today, it was very direct footy.
"But when he was around the footy he impacted and made the most of it, then in that third quarter what summed up his game was that ability to make up ground and get a fist in with those defensive efforts.
"That culminated in a goal further down the line, so I thought although it might've been a quieter game in terms of disposals his pressure and willingness to defend was excellent."
Jesse Lander left the field in the third term and he didn't play out the rest of the game for the Lions.
Martyn didn't seem too concerned however and he believed Lander's resting was more precautionary given the situation of the game.
"He just had a tight achilles," he said.
"We'll just monitor it throughout the week, he'll go and get it checked out and see what they have to say."
Full Time
GGGM 4.1 10.5 16.6 22.11 (143)
Leeton Whitton 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS: GGGM: S.Butterfield 3, D.Foley 3, M.Hamblin 3, T.Anderson 2, J.Sullivan 2, J.Powell 2, J.McCaig 2, J.Connolly 1, J.Peck 1, A.Proctor 1, J.Fairman 1, T.Sase 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, D.Foley, S.Martyn, S.Butterfield, A.Proctor, J.Sullivan; Leeton Whitton: K.Stockton, J.Clayton, L.Henley, J.Norman, H.Askew, A.Crelley
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves believes his side can learn a lot from their 133-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Crows showed plenty of fight in their loss to the Lions, however they fell short in all aspects across the ground as GGGM piled on the goals to record a 22.11 (143) to 1.4 (10) win.
Groves admitted his side simply couldn't stop the relentless attack from the Lions, however he noted it was a good lesson for the Crows in regards to how a premier side goes about their footy.
"You can learn a lot from them as they are the premier side," Groves said.
"They were able to handball out of stoppages really well and they just had that composure from the backline with Walshy (Ben Walsh), (Zac) Burhop and Marto (Sam Martyn).
"They were able to get their shape and move the footy really quickly, we can learn from that.
"We knew how they were going to play, but we just couldn't stop it unfortunately.
"I think we won the footy back enough from the backline, we just butchered it a bit coming out which is unfortunate as they pray on your mistakes and make you pay."
Despite the heavy defeat, Groves said there were a couple of players who had strong games against the Lions.
"Crell (Angus Crelley) was good," he said.
"He was our barometer on the inside and he worked all day, then I think Jude Clayton really took a step forward for us today.
"He's starting to find a bit more of the footy which is fantastic and Lewis Henley in the ruck battled well all day, he started to find the footy a little bit which was good.
"I thought those three and then Stocko (Kabe Stockton) were our standouts I think."
The Crows now turn their attention to hosting Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes next weekend.
Groves said his side would be looking to fix up a few things during the week ahead of their clash with the Goannas.
"I suppose it's just getting our head down bum up," he said.
"Getting to training and working on the little things as I think that's what really hurt us.
"There was a bit of fumble inside the contest and we just need a little bit more composure in the stoppages and then also once we get it outside our back fifty.
"We were finding we were just a little bit rushed, we want to go quick but we were a bit rushed with it.
"So head down bum up and we get to work again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.