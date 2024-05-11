The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

'Relentless' Lions pile on the goals in dominant win at home over Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 12 2024 - 12:09pm, first published May 11 2024 - 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM ran out comfortable 133-point winners over Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
GGGM ran out comfortable 133-point winners over Leeton-Whitton at Ganmain Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Adverse conditions didn't worry Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong too much at all as they ran out comfortable 133-point winners at home over Leeton-Whitton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.