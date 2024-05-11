The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 11

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 11 2024 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU's Patrick Inglis successfully soccers a ball from the boundary line that resulted in a goal for the Bushpigs in their clash against Marrar at Langtry Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
CSU's Patrick Inglis successfully soccers a ball from the boundary line that resulted in a goal for the Bushpigs in their clash against Marrar at Langtry Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Farrer League

The Rock-Yerong Creek 15.16 (106) d North Wagga 1.5 (11)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.