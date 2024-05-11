The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 11

The Rock-Yerong Creek 15.16 (106) d North Wagga 1.5 (11)
Temora 11.4 (70) d Coleambally 2.7 (19)
Marrar 7.8 (50) d Charles Sturt University 5.3 (33)
Northern Jets 12.13 (85) d Barellan 2.3 (15)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 22.11 (143) d Leeton-Whitton 1.4 (10)
Turvey Park 8.6 (54) d Griffith 6.8 (44)
Collingullie-Wagga 20.13 (133) d Narrandera 4.3 (27)
Brothers 42 d Junee 8
Young 20 d Gundagai 6
Temora 28 d Albury 6
Wagga City 19 d Ag College 12
Leeton 30 d Griffith 13
CSU 15 d Albury 12
Waratahs 13 d Tumut 9
Holbrook 7.19 (61) d Osborne 8.4 (52)
Murray Magpies 9.11 (65) d Culcairn 4.19 (43)
Jindera 24.10 (154) d Brock-Burrum 3.5 (23)
CDHBU 9.10 (64) d Howlong 9.5 (59)
Henty 6.15 (51) d Lockhart 6.9 (45)
Billabong Crows 8.11 (59) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 6.8 (44)
