Live coverage: May 11-12 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Saturday's action is highlighted by the grand final rematch between Griffith and Turvey Park.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will also have 16-year-old Jake Fairman make his first grade debut as the Lions play host to Leeton-Whitton while Collingullie-Wagga make the trip to Narrandera to face the Eagles.
On Sunday, Coolamon will look to continue their impressive start to the season as the Hoppers play host to Wagga Tigers.
In the Farrer League, Marrar and Charles Sturt University will do battle at Langtry Oval.
Coleambally and Temora will also go head-to-head while The Rock-Yerong Creek will look to continue their undefeated streak as they play host to North Wagga.
Northern Jets also plays host to Barellan.
In Group Nine action, Young plays host to Gundagai while Junee will don a new look as they welcome Brothers to Laurie Daley Oval.
Albury will also make the trip to Temora on Saturday to face the Dragons.
On Sunday, Southcity will look to notch up their first win of the year as they travel to Tumut to face the Blues.
A top of the table clash between Wagga City and Ag College headlines the fifth round of SIRU.
CSU will welcome Albury to Beres Ellwood Oval, Waratahs head to Tumut and Leeton and Griffith will go head-to-head to complete the round.
In the Pascoe Cup, Tolland and Wagga United face off while Leeton United plays host to Lake Albert.
Hanwood will also make the trip to Wagga to face Henwood Park while Yoogali will play host to Young.
Follow all the action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.