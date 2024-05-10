Remembering Garry's power and passion

Welcome to the weekend!
It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here, with today's top stories.
This morning, we mourn the loss of respected Wagga town planner Garry Salvestro, who died this week following a short illness. In a special tribute written by Andrew Mangelsdorf, the 66-year-old has been remembered a person who "poured power, strength and passion into everything he did". Our thoughts are with the Salvestro family at this sad time.
In other news, people living along one Wagga street say they have endured all kinds of hell as a group of children and teenagers cause havoc. One resident who spoke to Taylor Dodge said she was woken by what she though was gunshots and found rocks had been thrown through her front window.
You might have been following our coverage of Royal Far West's call for funding to open paediatric clinic in Wagga. Well, this morning, we can reveal the city's state MP has joined forces with other independent politicians on the issue and will meet with Health Minister Ryan Park next week.
In sport, Jimmy Meiklejohn yesterday caught up with siblings Jake and Ella Fairman, who will both make their senior debuts for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong today against Leeton-Whitton.
Good luck to all our sporting teams and, whatever you might be up to this weekend, enjoy it.
PS. Don't forget Mother's Day tomorrow!
Andrew Pearson, Editor
