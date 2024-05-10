The Daily Advertiser
Riverina mayors, MP welcome 'great step forward' as new demerger law passed

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 10 2024 - 6:00pm
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Charlie Sheahan has welcomed the passage of legislation to provide a legal pathway for councils wishing to demerge. File picture
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Charlie Sheahan has welcomed the passage of legislation to provide a legal pathway for councils wishing to demerge. File picture

Riverina mayors and Wagga's MP have welcomed a positive step after the state government passed a new demerger law this week.

