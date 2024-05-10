Riverina mayors, MP welcome 'great step forward' as new demerger law passed

Riverina mayors and Wagga's MP have welcomed a positive step after the state government passed a new demerger law this week.
On Thursday, the state government passed the Local Government Amendment (De-amalgamations) Bill 2024, a move that Joe McGirr said would open the door for amalgamated councils to demerge.
Dr McGirr - who represents the Snowy Valleys Council, which is currently heading towards a possible de-merger - welcomed the decision and thanked local communities who helped him get the legislation through the Parliament.
The MP said in making the move, the government had acted on the concerns of communities that have never given up hope their councils will demerge.
Under the government's new laws, councils seeking to demerge must work in close consultation with their community to ensure local democracy is enshrined throughout the entire process.
The new pathway will require councils to develop a robust business case for de-amalgamation with community input so that residents are adequately informed of potential implications upfront.
The business case should consider the impacts of de-amalgamation including financial ramifications, long-term strategic plans, and the capacity of new councils to deliver services.
The minister will then refer the business case to the Local Government Boundaries Commission for independent review and assessment.
If the minister is satisfied by the Boundaries Commission's recommendation a proposal is sound, a compulsory referendum may then be held to give the community the final say on whether they wish to de-amalgamate.
The majority of the community must support this vote for the demerger to proceed.
The new legislation will also apply to any council that has been amalgamated, removing a provision that placed a 10-year period for councils to enact demerger proceedings.
It also provides for a mechanism for the government to contribute to funding the costs of demergers incurred by councils.
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey praised the passage of the legislation calling it a "great step forward" as his council continues down the path towards a potential demerger.
Cr Chaffey said the move has provided greater clarity on funding going forward.
"It's taken one of the concerns out of the equation," he said.
He said the legislation has provided more funding options for both the federal government and the council.
Cr Chaffey said under the legislation, the government can now offer a loan or fund the demerger up to $5 million - a figure that is entirely possible.
"I would think if the Snowy Valleys Council demerger went ahead [and it was] well managed ... [it] might cost up to $3 million," he said.
Despite the positive signs, deputy mayor Trina Thomson said it was important the council inspected the legislation carefully to ensure what its impact will be if the council gets the green light to demerge.
Mayor of the demerging Cootamundra-Gundagai council Charlie Sheahan also welcomed the legislation.
Cr Sheahan said the amendment was "necessary" to provide a legal pathway for future councils wanting to demerge.
Turning to the upcoming local government elections in September, Cr Sheahan said he believed their poll would be delayed due to the demerger.
However, he could not confirm what the expected delay might be at this point in time.
Meanwhile, Greens MLC Amanda Cohn has criticised the passage of what she called an undemocratic bill.
Her own bill, the Local Government Amendment (De-amalgamation Plebiscites) Bill 2023 was voted down.
She also criticised the government after an amendment she sought to introduce that would bind the minister to act on the result of a referendum on deamalgamation was also rejected.
A further amendment which would allow electors to make a deamalgamation proposal was also voted down.
"The Minister for Local Government says that he values local democracy and the importance of local government, but today he puts forward a bill that gives himself more power than councils and communities," Ms Cohn said.
"Even after a council goes through producing business cases, Boundaries Commission analyses, and a referendum, the Minister still has the power to veto the community's decision. Is this the type of local democracy that Ron Hoenig stands for?"
Mr Hoenig however praised the victory, dubbing it the "end to a disappointing chapter in local government history".
"Councils and communities across the state have suffered for too long without a clear mechanism to undo the amalgamations that were forced upon them," he said.
"This Bill rightly puts those decisions that directly affect communities back into their hands.
"It provides a legal pathway to achieve de-amalgamation whilst mandating robust engagement with the community throughout the entire process.
"This is to ensure communities understand the consequences and can make an informed decision about their future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.