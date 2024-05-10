The Daily Advertiser
Fairman siblings to make senior debuts for Lions in clash against Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 10 2024 - 7:00pm
Siblings Ella Fairman (15) and Jake Fairman (16) will make their respective senior debuts for GGGM tomorrow as they play host to Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
It'll be a special day for the Fairman's tomorrow at Ganmain Sportsground as teenage siblings Jake and Ella make their respective senior debuts for the Lions.

