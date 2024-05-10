Fairman siblings to make senior debuts for Lions in clash against Crows

It'll be a special day for the Fairman's tomorrow at Ganmain Sportsground as teenage siblings Jake and Ella make their respective senior debuts for the Lions.
Sixteen-year-old Jake has been named in the first grade side to face Leeton-Whitton following a busy period of representative football with the GWS Giants Academy.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Ella makes the step up into the A grade side after playing the first couple of weeks in the Lions A Reserve team.
Jake was looking forward to his senior debut and he admitted it came as a bit of a shock when he was announced in the first grade side on Thursday night.
"Yeah I'm stoked to play with the team and get chosen," he said.
"Because I've been playing Giants for the last seven weeks I thought I'd just be playing 17's this week, then it got read out that I was debuting so it was good."
Fairman hasn't yet played a game for the Lions this season due to his busy schedule of football for the Giants Academy which has seen him play underage in both the Coates Talent League and the Under 22 Summer Series competitions.
He said he enjoyed his time playing in the pair of competitions and he believed it was a good experience for his football development.
"It's been good and I loved every minute of playing it," he said.
"It's a lot faster league and it was a lot different for me.
"I just liked playing with the boys there, against the 22's was good as they were really big and quick so it was next level."
The teenager is quickly becoming a talent to watch and he agreed that he's started to take some steps forward in his development over the past 12 months.
"Yeah definitely, last season helped when I moved to Ganmain," he said.
"They put me in different spots and then when I played in the 22's it was a lot faster.
"But I reckon I've improved and I can definitely get better."
Fairman only joined the Lions at the beginning of last season after playing the majority of his junior football with North Wagga.
He said that he's thoroughly enjoying his time at The Den and revealed they made him feel very welcome from day dot.
"I'm loving every minute of it," he said.
"As soon as I got to the club last year at the start they were so welcoming.
"They all get around you so it's good."
Jake will line up on the wing tomorrow for the Lions and he agreed it was great to be able to share the occasion with his younger sister.
"Yeah it is good," he said.
Ella was also looking forward to sharing the occasion with her older brother and admitted she's got mixed feelings ahead of her A grade debut.
"Yeah I am," she said.
"I'm excited and it's going to be good, I'm also a bit nervous because it's a lot of pressure.
"But the girls are really nice so I think they are going to help me."
The teenager has starred in her couple of A Reserve appearances for the Lions and she believed that experience would be beneficial as she makes the step up to A grade against the Crows.
"Yeah it will," she said.
"I've learnt so much just in the couple of games I've played.
"It's a lot more physical than what I've normally played in the past."
The teenager only joined the Lions at the beginning of the season after spending time with both the Saints and East Wagga-Kooringal last year.
She said she's settled it nicely at GGGM.
"Yeah it's good," she said.
"All the girls are really nice and they've welcomed me really well."
Jake is one of three inclusions for the Lions ahead of their clash against the Crows and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was excited to hand the teenager his first grade debut.
"I've had to bide my time to unleash him," Martyn said.
"He's had a really impressive pre-season and then being at the Giants Academy I've seen firsthand how good he's been in their program as well as the games.
"Playing as an underage footballer as well just shows how good he's been.
"From my perspective as a first grade coach, I'm just really excited to finally be able to get the chance to play him and see what he can do at this level.
"Because I really feel he's going to add some real firepower to our team."
Nate Hamblin also returns to the senior side while Tom Anderson will make his first appearance back in the Lions colours since his return to the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.