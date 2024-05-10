Teenage Bulldog quickly finding his feet at first grade level at the kennel

Ashton Wolter's first grade debut at Turvey Park might've come as a complete surprise, but everything the 16-year-old has done since has proven he belongs at the top level.
Wolter has been named in the Bulldogs best players in all three of their games so far this season and he has quickly found his feet in senior football.
The teenager has enjoyed his first three games at senior level and he admitted the footy is a bit different to what he was expecting.
"I love it," Wolter said.
"It's good for my footy and it's a big test obviously stepping up from the 17's.
"I just go out there and do what I need to do and Callum (Dooley) seems to be liking the way I play and it seems like I've been doing a good job.
"It's obviously a massive step up with the blokes being a lot older and bigger, their footy smarts are a lot better and it's way different footy than what I expected anyway."
Wolter's round one debut against Wagga Tigers came as a bit of a surprise for the teenager who revealed he was initially named as an emergency for the clash.
But an injury provided him with the opportunity to make his way into the side and he recalled it was a great feeling to earn the call up.
"It was bloody good and I wasn't expecting it to be honest," he said.
"I just got to pre-season nice and early and I worked my bum off, then I got the call up in round one which was really nice to hear actually."
After a strong pre-season, Wolter had his first taste of top level footy during the Bulldogs trial games leading up to round one.
After having never played against men previously, he believed those couple of trial games helped him adjust and find his feet.
"I was playing all the trial games this pre-season," he said.
"I think I adapted after those heading into round one, I kind of felt in place with everyone and just went out there and did what I could.
"I played to the best of my abilities."
The Bulldogs after coming off the bye while the weekend previous they suffered a shock loss to Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval.
Coach Cal Dooley is one of seven inclusions heading into this weekend's clash against Griffith that also sees Josh Ashcroft, Andrew Emery and Will Ashcroft return to the senior side.
Wolter said he was excited for the clash against the Swans and he believed it would provide a great opportunity for them to bounce back strongly against a quality side.
"Yeah it's going to be a good test for us actually," he said.
"After the loss to Leeton a couple of weeks ago, the boys have been going to training and getting our standards up.
"Hopefully we lift this weekend and get the win.
"Callum our coach was pretty disappointed after Leeton, so we're looking to get a big win out at Griffith and get back on track with our season."
Wolter isn't the only teenager at the Bulldogs just starting out his senior career and he agreed it was great to have a couple of other young guns alongside him in the team.
"Yeah 100 per cent, having people like Will Voss and Archie Jenkins and a few younger boys in the team it definitely helps a lot," he said.
"Even a few of the older boys just getting around me and making sure I feel safe out there and comfortable.
"But yeah it's nice to have the young boys there 100 per cent."
Heath Northey and Bailey Morrissey have been added to an extended squad for the Swans ahead of their clash with the Bulldogs.
