The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Teenage Bulldog quickly finding his feet at first grade level at the kennel

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 10 2024 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Ashton Wolter has enjoyed a strong start to his senior career at the Bulldogs and he's looking forward to their clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Turvey Park's Ashton Wolter has enjoyed a strong start to his senior career at the Bulldogs and he's looking forward to their clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Ashton Wolter's first grade debut at Turvey Park might've come as a complete surprise, but everything the 16-year-old has done since has proven he belongs at the top level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.