'People can't live like this': Kids making fed-up homeowners' lives hell

For two years the people living along Fernleigh Road in Ashmont say they have endured all kinds of hell as a group of children and teenagers cause havoc along their street.
From an elderly resident who has been constantly taunted and has had arrows launched at her pet dog, to pensioners being put $1000 out of pocket due to their windows being smashed, no one in the area feels safe.
During the early hours of April 27, Rhonda Thomson was sleeping peacefully when she heard what she thought was the sound of gunshots and something hitting her window.
While it turned out to be rocks and not bullets, the various holes that were put through her window will cost her $1700.
She captured those responsible on CCTV and a police investigation is under way.
Residents say it's just another night living on Fernleigh Road.
Many have worked hard to create their forever homes along the Ashmont stretch of the busy thoroughfare but say their personal space has been violated through the theft of items and other property damage.
Ms Thomson said the behaviour had been constant for the past two years.
"People keep telling me I need to leave, but why should I?," she said.
"I've renovated the whole place, it's my home.
"There's kids running out on the streets, playing chicken with cars, throwing things at cars.
"One was out on the street wearing a balaclava with a knife in his hand.
"You just don't know what to expect."
Ms Thomson has had to get new locks put on her home and ensure she has cameras installed in every corner.
Resident Darryl Horgan is also fed-up and has had enough of the behaviour.
Mr Horgan said it was time something was done because residents' mental and physical health had deteriorated significantly from being stressed, scared and limited in what they can do.
"Something has to change, people can't just live like this," he said.
"My concern is for the elderly vulnerable people and what eventuates from this.
"I'm sick and tired of this. I just want to relax, live my life and enjoy it."
Residents have said the chaos doesn't just happen on the side of the road either, with motorbikes constantly tearing up the road, weaving in and out of traffic. The riders are not wearing helmets.
On Monday, after police were called to the street, a group of children began throwing fruit at the police car.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from the Riverina Police District received a report on Thursday, April 25, regarding rocks being thrown through the window of a home on Fernleigh Road, Ashmont.
The spokesperson said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
"Through intelligence-based policing, police allocate proactive patrols and taskings in areas where there are higher rates of reported incidents," they said.
Anyone who sees anti-social behaviour at any location has been urged to call police immediately or share information with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
NSW Police Force provides advice on how to keep people and property safe online at police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/crime_prevention
