Toy library providing sustainable, affordable fun for Wagga's little ones

Mothers Elissa Strong and Emma Mead know buying toys for their kids can be expensive and those costs quickly snowball due to the demands of their little ones.
That's why they're promoting the Wagga Toy Library, a not-for-profit organisation that provides parents toys aimed at zero to eight-year-olds in a sustainable and affordable way.
Ms Strong joined the library committee when her eldest child was born and is serving as president for a second year running.
"If our members are after a specific toy we get them to tell us, we'll put polls on our Facebook page and see which toy they'd like us to buy," Ms Strong said.
"We can offer that to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it and they can swap toys, keep their kids entertained without screens, which is always great.
"We get a lot of people commenting on the environmental sustainability too, so these things aren't ending up in landfill."
The library charges a membership fee to be able to come to the library to swap and borrow toys.
A three-month trial membership will cost $30, while an annual membership costs just $80. It also offers party packs that are available to hire for $20.
The membership allows parents to browse the library's collection, which includes construction toys, outdoor equipment, small bikes, musical instruments and board games.
Members are allowed to borrow up to five toys for a month at a time.
Ms Mead, who fills the treasurer position, would love to see parents and grandparents make a trip to the toy library a regular thing.
"Our quality toys can be for everybody," she said.
"A bit of a misconception that we've discovered is that some families in the community feel that our service is just for those who are maybe new to Australia, immigrants, low socio-economic.
"But we're for everybody in the community, sustainability can be for everybody."
But ultimately it's the kids who decide what to take home, with Ms Strong saying its the outdoor toys that are the biggest hits.
"We have a lot of bikes ... so if a mum is thinking of getting a balance bike, they could come and try one from the toy library first," she said.
Ms Mead said the library purchasing quality items has led to long lasting fun for the kids.
"We're continually adding to our range of the outdoor toys that are designed to withhold the elements outside," she said.
"These [tike cars] are 15-plus years old, but because we bought quality at the time, they're still going."
The toy library is open on the first and third Saturday of every month. It will next open from 2pm to 5pm on May 18.
You can visit the Toy Library's Facebook page - facebook.com/toylibrarywagga - for more information.
