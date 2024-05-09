Police investigating fire that destroyed under-construction Ashmont home

Police are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire that destroyed a Wagga home.
Emergency services were called to an address on Connorton Avenue in Ashmont just before 6am on Friday following reports of a house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said four trucks were deployed to the scene, where firefighters found a house "well alight".
Police said the house was under construction at the time of the fire and no one was home.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District responded and have commenced an investigation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
