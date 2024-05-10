Two close to call: inaugural Julie McLean Medal count ends in a tie

This year's Southern NSW Women's League was bigger, better, and tighter than ever, and the best and fairest vote count was no exception.
Contesting for the inaugural Julie McLean Medal, not one but two players finished with 15 votes a piece.
After eight rounds, Griffith recruit and football veteran Grace Buchan and Brookdale up and comer Majella Day were named joint medal winners.
It's a story that any footy fan can appreciate, the VFLW co-captain and premiership winner tops the competition alongside the teenager forging her path through the Talent League.
Buchan arrived at Griffith in the off-season after work commitments moved her to Darlington Point.
After taking a year off from football, she was eager to hit the ground running, with the aim to return to the VFLW this year.
A goal she achieved, having joined GWS for the 2024 season.
Leading the count by a single vote at round four, Buchan polled in every game this season.
Balancing both Talent League and GWS Academy commitments alongside her first senior season, Day burst into the competition.
Despite playing one less game than Buchan, Day easily made her way into the top spot, polling every time she took the field.
The Lockhart local only made her senior debut in 2023, when she took the field with Lavington Panther's top grade side, but has played more games than most in the competition.
Notching up her 100th in round six, she capped off the achievement with three votes in the Bluebells 41-point win over North Wagga.
Ironically, the pair never faced each other on the field, with the Swans forfeiting to the Bluebells in round eight.
Hot on the winner's heels was Temora's Jordan Barrett, who finished the count with 14 votes from her six games.
Day wasn't the only Bluebell honoured, with fellow Talent League player Rose Bell named rising star after an outstanding season.
In addition to the individual awards, the first Southern NSW Women's League team of the year was selected.
Eleven clubs were represented in the team.
Coach: Luke Walsh (GGGM)
Assistant Coach: Brendan Post (Wagga Tigers)
B: Jessie Golski (Collingullie-Wagga), Karina Brown (CSU), Philomena Grigg (Turvey Park)
HB: Mikelli Garrett (Turvey Park), Sarah Harmer (North Wagga), Sophie Gaynor (Coolamon)
C: Lucy Anderson, vice captain (GGGM), Georgia Beard (Coolamon), Majella Day (Brookdale)
HF: Jessica Wendt (Turvey Park), Rose Bell (Brookdale), Prue Walsh (GGGM)
F: Jenna Richards (Griffith), Skye Hamblin (GGGM), Darcy Manning (Temora)
Foll: Jordan Barrett (Temora), Grace Buchan, captain (Griffith), Gabriella Goldsworthy (CSU)
Int: Ruby Alchin (Coolamon), Mindy Quade (EWK), Kaitlyn Logan (GGGM), Melinda Hyland (North Wagga), Casey Willis (Northern Jets), Abbey Reinhold (Temora)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.