'I love playing': Captain setting the standard and leading from the front

Wagga City captain Tyson McLachlan is definitely leading from the front early in the season for the Boiled Lollies.
McLachlan hasn't left the field of play throughout Wagga City's first four games of the season which equates to 320 minutes of football.
It's an impressive stat to notch up, however the Boiled Lollies captain admitted it hasn't been too hard to manage.
"I love playing, so if I can be on the field at all times I will be," McLachlan said.
"It's pretty hard on the body, but it's good."
McLachlan revealed that running the games out hasn't been too much of an issue, with the major problems arising a day or two after the contest.
"It's normally pretty good," he said.
"It's normally the Sunday or Monday where I'm broken, but during the game it's all good.
"We had a big pre-season, so our fitness levels are pretty good at the moment which always helps."
After claiming Wagga City's best and fairest last season, McLachlan was given the honour of captaining the side this year.
It's his first senior appointment as captain and McLachlan said it was a huge honour to be given the important role.
"Yeah I was happy as when I got announced as captain," he said.
"It's a good bunch of boys to be leading, we're a pretty tight knit footy club so it's an honour."
McLachlan has been one of the Boiled Lollies better players throughout their first games of the season and he said that he's reasonably happy with how he is currently performing.
"I'm going alright," he said.
"There's a few things I can probably work on, but I'm happy at the moment so it's good."
Wagga City will have their biggest test of the season so far on Saturday as they go up against Ag College in a clash between the last two undefeated sides in the competition.
McLachlan said his side was looking forward to the contest and he believed it should provide a good gauge as to how they are travelling.
"Yeah we are," he said.
"It's a top of the table clash, so it'll be an interesting game and really test where we are I think.
"From what I've heard they are playing good footy which is good.
"I haven't really seen many of their games, so it'll be good to play them."
The Boiled Lollies have flown through their first four games and sit at 4-0 after notching up wins against Albury, Waratahs, Griffith and Tumut.
McLachlan said he's been impressed with their start to the season and he believed their forwards had been sensational over their first four games.
"Yeah we are playing good footy at the moment," he said.
"Our forwards are really setting the standard at the moment, they are playing some unreal footy which makes it a bit easier for us backs to work off the back of them.
"We are really happy at the moment."
Ag College have also been dominant over the first four rounds having notched up wins over Griffith, Leeton, Tumut and CSU.
McLachlan was predicting a good contest against Ag College and he believed that the forward battle would mostly likely decide the outcome of the game.
"I think it'll be won or lost in the forwards," he said.
"They always seem to have some younger fit boys, so our forwards will have a bit of a challenge on their hands.
"But I reckon if we can dominate in the forward pack early then I think the backs will come out and shine."
CSU also plays host to Albury while Waratahs are on the road as they travel to Tumut to face the Bulls.
Leeton also plays host to Griffith to wrap up the action from round five.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.