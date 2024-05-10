Diesels go pink as the Rick Keast Memorial Shield returns to first grade

JUNEE captain-coach Daniel Foley is looking for a strong response from the Diesels in Saturday's Rick Keast Memorial Shield clash at Laurie Daley Oval.
The Diesels will don pink jumpers for the annual clash against Brothers where Keast, a former captain-coach of both clubs, is remembered.
Keast sadly passed away in 2009 following a courageous battle with brain cancer and Saturday's clash will be the 16th time the two clubs have come together to contest the shield named in his honour.
It will return to first grade for the first time since 2020 now that both clubs are back fielding first grade teams.
Foley is looking forward to the special fixture.
"I did know Rick but I didn't have all that much to do with him, obviously he was a big part of both our clubs, Brothers and Junee, so definitely a lot of people in the town that are related to him or knew him really well so there's a lot for us to play for there," Foley said.
Not only did Keast coach Brothers to their most-recent premiership in 1995 but he was also devoted to his role as a Country Rugby League (CRL) development officer in the Riverina.
Keast's brother Jason Ferrario will honour his sibling by taking part in The Big Three Trek charity walk next month to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research.
The pink jumpers will be auctioned off on Saturday night with the proceeds going to families in need.
Ferrario is pleased to see the two clubs close to his brother's heart competing for the Rick Keast Memorial Shield again.
"Rick's family are always honoured that both clubs choose to play this game in his honour," Ferrario said.
"This is now the 16th holding of the game and it's great to see that it's being played back in first grade and testament to the clubs that both clubs have been without a first grade side but are now back playing at the top level.
"It was greatly appreciated that tradition was continued through reserve grade because reserve grade is the lifeblood of any football club. But it is great to see it back in first grade because it means both clubs have worked hard to get their first grade teams back on the paddock."
The stakes will be further increased on Saturday as Brothers chase their first win of the season, while the Diesels will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 34-16 loss to Tumut last weekend.
"Very disappointing for us up there on the weekend," Foley said.
"We couldn't hold onto the footy, our discipline was poor, it was just a really bad performance from us from the get go.
"It was disappointing to go up there and play the way we did but we'll definitely be looking to bounce back this weekend in front of our home crowd."
Cade Price will miss the chance to take on his old club after re-injuring his hamstring in his first game last weekend.
Junee will also be without back-rower Matt Robinson as he awaits scan results on his injured knee.
On the flipside, the Diesels will welcome back hooker Joel Munro from an elbow injury earlier than expected.
