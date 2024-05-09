The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Meet Ellie May, the shih tzu keeping Wagga's centenarians company

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 9 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
102-year-old Joyce Coffey with shih tzu Ellie May at The Forrest Centre residential aged care home in Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
102-year-old Joyce Coffey with shih tzu Ellie May at The Forrest Centre residential aged care home in Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

It's no secret that eliminating drinking and smoking can help you live longer - but having a challenge in life can also help you live longer, according to a Wagga 102-year-old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.