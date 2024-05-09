Meet Ellie May, the shih tzu keeping Wagga's centenarians company

It's no secret that eliminating drinking and smoking can help you live longer - but having a challenge in life can also help you live longer, according to a Wagga 102-year-old.
For centenarian Joyce Coffey, her idea of a challenge is keeping the nursing home garden neat and tidy.
"Even at my age, I need challenges - with the gardens, I must change them," the Forrest Centre resident said.
"No interference, I just do my own thing, and it's going with the seasons, with the flowers."
The garden is neatly manicured, and Ms Coffey makes sure seasonal flowers are in bloom by watering the garden every day.
"It's a challenge to make sure everything is going okay," she said.
"I bought a concrete dog from Bunnings, and the cats - they have luminous eyes.
"It's all something to alleviate a little bit of boredom."
Ms Coffey enjoys visits from her daughter and grandchildren throughout the week, as well as a weekly visit from a shih tzu called Ellie May.
"Ellie is beautiful, she sort of knows what she's here for," Ms Coffey said.
Anne O'Connor is Ellie May's owner, and began visiting the nursing home weekly when she realised how much residents, like Ms Coffey, appreciated dog visits.
Ms O'Connor and Ms Coffey bond over their shared experience of owning horses.
"I used to have horses long ago, and she [Ms Coffey] used to breed champion ponies, so we first started chatting," Ms O'Connor said.
It's not just Ms Coffey who enjoys the company of Ellie May, but many residents also value the visit from a four legged friend.
"She's very placid, so she'll go in and get up on the bed with them, and just lie there," Ms O'Connor said.
"I put her in the wheelchair and she just sits on their lap and goes for a ride with them."
For her volunteering, Ms O'Connor was nominated by The Forrest Centre for the "You are ACE!" campaign by the Aged and Community Care Providers Association.
The award recognises excellence in the aged care sector, with Ms O'Connor receiving a nomination for "spreading smiles and warmth" as a volunteer.
Ms O'Connor was thankful, but surprised by her nomination.
"I was quite surprised because it's not really a lot of work, you're just coming in and the people love someone they can chat to," she said.
"You only need to spend 10 minutes with four to five people. For them, it's like fresh air and brightens up their day."
The Forrest Lodge CEO Evan Robertson is thankful for Ms O'Connor's volunteer visits with Ellie May.
"She does a wonderful job, she's very giving and generous with her time," he said.
"She's just the perfect volunteer."
He said lots of the residents have loved Ellie May because many of them have had pets for many years or worked with animals on farms before moving into the nursing home.
Ms O'Connor is the only volunteer who brings her pet, however, Mr Robertson joined Ms Coffey's call for more volunteers of this kind.
"You need a police check, which is very easy to get, and we'd give you a little induction about what you can do and what you can't do, it's very easy," the CEO said.
Ms O'Connor will find out if she is a category winner when the AACPA announce the finalist for the "You are ACE!" campaign on Aged Care Employee Day, Wednesday August 7.
"I'd certainly vote for her, she's my choice," Mr Robertson said.
