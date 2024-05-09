How happy is your town?

Friday has arrived and it looks like some wet weather is on the way.
Much of the Riverina can expect showers or rain today, with heavy falls possible in western parts.
If you're in Wagga, there's a chance you might get some washing dry before showers increase during the afternoon. We're heading for a top of 21 degrees.
In today's news, Jeremy Eager reports Wagga has topped the state's regional cities in a national study on wellbeing, while another Riverina community has been recognised as one of Australia's best.
One story you might have missed is Emily Anderson's piece about prospective cat owners being urged to look beyond the superstition and adopt a black cat.
In sport, Group Nine ladder leaders Wagga Kangaroos have been forced into reshuffle after captain-coach Nathan Rose went under the knife. Rose has told Matt Malone the length of his stint on the sideline is up in the air.
I'd love to know what you think about this new-look newsletter. Please let me know via return email.
Have a great day!
