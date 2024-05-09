Renewed appreciation for footy a big factor behind Reinhold's strong start

TEMORA co-coach Will Reinhold credits having most of last season off as one of the big reasons behind his strong start to the year.
Reinhold, alongside Zac Oliver, stepped into the Temora coaching position late in the pre-season but it certainly hasn't had an adverse effect on his football.
The 23-year-old was restricted to just two games last year after shoulder surgery but has wasted no time in hitting form in the first five rounds of the Farrer League season.
Reinhold has booted 11 goals from five games and has been close to, if not Temora's best player, in each appearance.
"I'm loving it," Reinhold said.
"Being back home and playing with mates, having that extra responsibility as coach hasn't really taken away the enjoyment, which is really good.
"Having last year off too has helped that a lot, having such a good run growing up you kind of take footy for granted. It just puts it in a bit of perspective, playing footy with your mates is the best thing."
Reinhold made the move back to Temora at the end of the 2022 season after being in AFL draft discussions mid-year after some strong form in the VFL at Port Melbourne.
His first season back was brought to a premature end after two games and then Jimmy Kennedy's decision to stand down in March suddenly saw him elevated to co-coach.
The decision to step up is not one he regrets.
"It's been good. Not too many blokes can say they're coaching at 23," he said.
"It will hold me in good stead for years to come, especially coaching your home club, it means a lot more. It's where my heart is, Temora, so myself and Zach are trying to get us back up the top, playing finals is our aim.
"I reckon even though we've lost to the top sides pretty convincingly, I can't see us being too far away from finals. Even against East Wagga a couple of weeks ago, we only lost by three goals so there is good signs there."
Reinhold said the key to his form as coach has been good experienced football people on the bench.
"I'm lucky to have Zac there as well and have a lot of good people around me," he explained.
"We've got a really good bench, we've got Dallas McKelvie, who's been on my footy journey pretty much the whole way, I lean on him a fair bit.
"Zac's old man Donny Oliver has been great and Michael Gilchrist too. So when the ball bounces we don't really worry about coaching too much.
"It's good, coming in at quarter time you've got a rough idea how the game's going but you're going to miss some things."
Temora will look to continue their push for a top-five position when they travel to take on Coleambally on Saturday.
It's the longest road trip in the Farrer League and one that the Kangaroos aren't taking lightly.
"Not at all. They've got a pretty similar list to last year and they pushed us there last year, we only won by about three goals," Reinhold said.
"If you don't rock up against Coly, they're a contested side and they like that style of footy so it makes it hard if you do fall into that trap of not showing up."
