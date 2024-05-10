Making the news in years gone by

A Wagga-based rural clinical school from the University of NSW will begin training doctors at hospitals in the region from next year.
Wagga mayor, Cr John Harding is disappointed that Charles Sturt University is not represented on the board established to manage the Rural Clinical School.
Sisters Maureen Watson and Barbara Webster are pictured with Zita Denholm in the Daily Advertiser discussing plans for special thanksgiving celebration to mark the 125th anniversary of the arrival of the first Presentation Sisters in Wagga.
52 boats and almost 200 skiers competed at Lake Albert in the Barry Carne Memorial Ski Challenge which was won by Victoria.
Maintenance work on the Gobba bridge being carried out over the next two weeks which includes full closures of up to an hour has outraged Wagga motorists.
Wagga teenager Emma Goodwin was one of the star performers at the NSW Diving Championship in Sydney.
Toyota Australia has honoured Thomas Bros Toyota with awards in the areas of service, customer relations and parts.
Finemores workshop manager Andrew Uhr and assistant workshop manager Brian Withers had their heads shaved raising $3230 for Camp Quality.
Wagga Lions Club president John Bance is promoting his club's participation in the Recycle for Sight program to recycle eyeglasses to assist people with sight difficulties in developing countries.
Kathryn Boyle, Carla Fritsch, Kristil Raemobbs, Sally Gissing, Cassie Lucas, Miranda Skeers, Jackie Lubke, Fran Dengate, and Nicola Savage are among those participating in a Young Achievement program for young entrepreneurs.
Craig Bourke achieved the perfect tenpin score of 300 in competitive play at Wagga Tenpin Bowling Centre this week with the only previous perfect score recorded by former Wagga ace Ian Burkinshaw 15 years ago.
Bishop Godfrey Fryar and foster care placement officer for Anglicare, Melinda McDonell, gathered with 13 local foster families to honour their contributions.
St Michael's Regional High School returned with a second NSW Combined Catholic Colleges State hockey title at a recent Bathurst carnival.
Wagga Triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt is leaving Wagga in search of more experience on the tough European circuit.
Wagga karate champion Megan Taylor will represent Australia in the Karate World Cup to be held in Tokyo later this year.
Minister for Mines and Power, Mr Wal Fife, welcomed assurances from the Federal Minister for Minerals and Energy, Mr Connor, that a gas pipeline would be built linking Young, Cootamundra, and Wagga.
Ald Bob Harris asserted that a levee bank to protect North Wagga from a 35-foot river, could be built at a cost of $30,000.
Representatives from the Greyhound Racing Control Board inspected the new dog track at the Wagga Showground and were full of praise for the position of the track saying that it would develop into one of the best between Sydney and Melbourne.
Mrs Krista Cheney is the first local entrant in the Queen of Hearts Quest conducted by the National Heart Foundation.
Wagga City Council accepted a recommendation from town planner Sel Rawlings to not permit ex-military transportable buildings being sited within the city.
Ray Sweeney, watchmaker, and jeweller has joined the staff at Pocock's Jewellers in the 2WG building opposite the TAB in Fitzmaurice Street.
Keith and Shirley Hunt have opened a new $80,000 Food Centre on the corner of Bourke and Urana Streets to serve the suburbs of Turvey Park, Mount Austin, Ashmont, Tolland and South Wagga.
Wagga City Council has accepted an offer from McCoullough Constructions of three blocks of land in Tolland for the site of a pre-school.
An upsurge in private swimming pools has been blamed for a severe drop in attendance figures at the city pool during the recent summer swimming season.
The flood relief appeal launched by mayor of Wagga, Ald Morris Gissing to assist those affected by tragic floods in NSW earlier this year has raised more than $7000.
Miss Wagga 1974 Sue Bate has returned home from her four-week overseas prize trip commenting that overseas people had difficulty with the name of Wagga saying that "they couldn't pronounce it and couldn't believe it".
NSW Australian Football Championships are being held this weekend at Robertson Oval.
