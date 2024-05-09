Wagga florists gearing up for last-minute Mother's Day rush

What started as a side-hustle is now a blooming business for Sophie Kurylowicz, who's shop Little Triffids Flowers, thrives during the busy period in and around Mother's Day.
"It's the lead up that is actually the most chaotic," she said.
"Friday the bulk of my flowers arrive, tomorrow we'll be preparing all those flowers and starting to make all the bunches.
"On Mother's Day, I'm getting here to finish wrapping.
"Getting them all kind of organised so that they go in the car out for deliveries and organising the delivery route."
Mother's Day is often referred to as the busiest day for florists outside of Valentine's Day.
Latitia Scott has been the owner of Scooters Flowers since 2006 and will be at the store at 5.30am to handle the workload.
"A lot of deliveries and pickups happen really early in the morning," she said.
"There's a lot of pre-order and some years we sell out the day before, some years we still have flowers to sell on the day".
If you're not sure what to get, settling on the old faithful chrysanthemum is a perfect choice.
"They're like the symbolic flower for Mother's Day," Ms Kurylowicz said.
"We have incredible locally-grown flowers, not forced into glasshouses at all.
"It's really a point of difference for my business in particular, it's something I really focus on is Australian-grown at the very least and locally-grown as much as I can."
Ms Scott agreed it's impossible to go past the staples, noting tulips are always a popular pick.
"We're doing a really sweet vase with tulips in them, they're nice and fresh so when they're given you can watch them opening," she said.
But if you're on a budget, Ms Kurlowicz says there are a bunch of other ways to make Mum's day.
"I do have my beautiful gift store here, there's kind of really lovely little gifts that start from $15," she said.
"We makeup gift hampers as well... one for Mother's Day that's got chocolates and tea and bath soak in."
Looking for something else to do on the day? The Mother's Day classic is back, the fun run raising funds for breast cancer and ovarian cancer research.
