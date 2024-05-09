The Daily Advertiser
'It was good to get in there': On-ball move the spark Hopper needed to fire

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 10 2024 - 9:00am
Coolamon's Cooper McKelvie is looking forward to the Hoppers clash against Wagga Tigers on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Coolamon's Cooper McKelvie is looking forward to the Hoppers clash against Wagga Tigers on Sunday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

A move on-ball might've just been the spark Cooper McKelvie needed to kick-start his season at Coolamon.

