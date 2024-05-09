The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hilltops woman enters plea to remaining in declared terrorist state

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 9 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A woman has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in the declared area of Syria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.