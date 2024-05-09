Hilltops woman enters plea to remaining in declared terrorist state

A woman has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in the declared area of Syria.
Mariam Raad, 32, of Young, appeared via audio-visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.
She was charged in January, 2023 with one count of entering/remaining in a declared area. In documents tendered to the court, police alleged the Australian citizen entered Al-Raqqa state, an area controlled by terrorist group, ISIS, in 2014 and remained there until March, 2017.
On Wednesday, federal prosecutor, Conor McCraith told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions and Raad's solicitor had agreed to have the matter dealt with summarily.
He said an agreed statement of facts was filed with the court on Tuesday, May 7 and Raad had entered a guilty plea.
Sentencing was adjourned until June 15.
Raad's solicitor, Sarah Hedberg told Magistrate Rob Rabbidge that her client would appear in person on that date.
