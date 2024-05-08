Blue paint, big questions

A bit of blue paint can spark a big conversation.
A rogue paint job erasing Michael Slater's name from the Wagga oval branded in his honour has reignited the questions of whether the ground's name needs to be officially reconsidered.
The vandalism was brought to light by councillor Jenny McKinnon, who told Jeremy Eager yesterday she only recently asked council staff if there would be change coming. Check out this story to see what Wagga City Council came back to us with.
The efforts of the detectives who worked tirelessly for three years to get closure for the family of Allecha Boyd, who was senselessly murdered in 2017, have been recognised further for their efforts, as Taylor Dodge outlines here.
We've still got Gold Cup on our mind, with hundreds of faces in our ever-popular photo gallery still getting a lot of love from our readers. On the track though, sport editor Matt Malone breaks down his picks of the horses from the carnival to keep on watching.
Tahlia Sinclair also has a fantastic piece on why it might seem like more netballers are being sent from the court this year - it's worth checking out.
Have a great day!
