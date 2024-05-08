The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Riverina's most vulnerable at risk of serious harm, caseworkers cry

Emily Anderson
Emily Anderson
May 8 2024 - 4:11pm
Child protection case workers walked off the job at lunchtime May 8 in protest against shortages, pay and privatisation of the foster care system. Picture by Tom Dennis
Child protection case workers walked off the job at lunchtime May 8 in protest against shortages, pay and privatisation of the foster care system. Picture by Tom Dennis

For every five children reported to authorities as at risk of serious harm, only one will be seen by a child protection caseworker in the Riverina.

Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

