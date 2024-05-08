Michael Slater Oval rebrand possible as name dismissal put under review

A rogue paint job erasing disgraced cricketer Michael Slater's name from the Wagga oval branded in his honour has sparked questions on whether or not to change the ground's name for good.
Signage at the oval lists Slater's name - until someone took to it with a dark blue paint earlier in the week - and cricketing achievements throughout his career.
But in retirement Slater's life has been marred with controversy, with the former test star currently facing 19 charges relating to domestic violence and was refused bail last month in a Sunshine Coast court.
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon noticed the vigilante vandalism on Monday morning as she was driving past the oval at Bolton Park, stopping to take a photo of the stealth action and posting it to Facebook.
"I half thought it was a possibility that council had done it themselves in preparation for a name change," Councillor McKinnon told The Daily Advertiser Wednesday.
"I've been keeping an eye on that particular oval and only just contacted staff a few weeks ago to say... what's happening, when's this field going to be renamed?"
The oval was named after the Wagga-born cricketer, who starred for Australia during the 90s, and has since been involved in match commentary.
A Wagga City Council spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the body was not responsible for the sign's alteration, nor is it aware of who is.
"Submissions have been received from members of the public expressing concern about the current name of the oval," a spokesperson said.
"It is likely that a report will be made to Council recommending that the name of the oval be changed.
"Given that the oval is a community asset, any renaming proposal would include an opportunity for the community to have an input into that proposal."
Councillor McKinnon says a name change is supported by the majority of people she interacts with on a regular basis, but says that these changes need to be addressed in the proper way.
"No one should be taking matters into their own hands, this has to go through the processes," she said.
Councillor McKinnon says that name change has been a topic of interest after the field name was brought to council last year as an example of a policy that needed to change.
"I don't know anybody who's in support of keeping that name.
"I have asked that consideration be given to the many women who were born or grew up in Wagga who've achieved sporting greatness.
"We've named lots of our sporting places after our male sports people.
"I do think it's time that women from this community were acknowledged in that same way."
