The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Not seeing The Daily Advertiser's news in your social feed? Here's why

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
May 8 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Daily Advertiser newsroom is dedicated to telling local stories for local people. Picture by ACM
The Daily Advertiser newsroom is dedicated to telling local stories for local people. Picture by ACM

A MESSAGE FROM THE EDITOR

The Daily Advertiser's journalists love where they live and are committed to keeping our community informed and connected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.