Enjoy all the charm of country homestead in town

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is 'Wahroonga', a charming four-bedroom, two-bathroom, country-style family home.
Selling agent Jenna Pollard said this enchanting residence, originally built in 1883, has been lovingly restored and meticulously maintained to create "the perfect blend of Victorian charm and modern comfort."
"Located in the family-friendly community of Junee, 45 Railway Parade is only a short stroll to local parks, shops, amenities and schools and a 30 minute drive to Wagga," she said.
"Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exquisite piece of history yours."
As you step inside, you will be captivated by the grand, spacious hallway, complete with pressed metal ceilings and polished floorboards that flow throughout the property.
The formal lounge features an ornamental fireplace, adding a touch of elegance to the space, while sheer curtains adorn the windows throughout, providing a sense of warmth and privacy.
The contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining and living area boasts a host of modern amenities, including timeless benchtops, a 900mm Smeg oven with five burner gas cooktop, a large corner pantry, a double fridge cavity, and a Fisher & Paykel dishwasher.
The combined bathroom and laundry offer a corner shower and new vanity, while the main bathroom features a stunning marble-topped vanity and a traditional claw-foot bath.
All four bedrooms are generously sized, with the master bedroom boasting a bay window and ornamental fireplace. They and the formal loungeroom all feature ornate overmantels and cast-iron fire inserts.
The stunning alfresco area overlooks a private salt-chlorinated pool, providing the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends.
Classic stables have been converted into a shed with three-phase power, while the front of the property is adorned with beautiful federation gardens and private hedges.
With a two-car carport at the side of the house and located in the family-friendly community of Junee, "Whroonga" is a timeless treasure just waiting to be called home.
