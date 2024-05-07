The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Another delay declared in long-awaited Wagga highway bridge build

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the release of a timeline on plans to upgrade Wagga's Marshalls Creek Bridge. Picture contributed
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the release of a timeline on plans to upgrade Wagga's Marshalls Creek Bridge. Picture contributed

Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the release of a timeline on plans to upgrade a crucial Wagga bridge despite a further blowout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.