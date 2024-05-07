Another delay declared in long-awaited Wagga highway bridge build

Wagga MP Joe McGirr has welcomed the release of a timeline on plans to upgrade a crucial Wagga bridge despite a further blowout.
The timeline for the construction of an expanded bridge on the Sturt Highway at Marshalls Creek in the heart of Wagga has blown out yet again, according to the latest figures released in recent days.
Transport for NSW has announced construction on the long-awaited bridge expansion from two lanes to four is scheduled to begin in mid-2025.
However, completion of the project is not expected until mid-2027.
Upgrades to the bridge have been in the spotlight since the 2018 by-election for the seat of Wagga.
However TfNSW has also re-jigged its priorities on more than one occasion, tossing up on whether to complete the bridge or conduct upgrades to intersections on the northern and southern ends of the Gobbagombalin Bridge instead.
But after coming to power last year, the Minns Government has stated in no uncertain terms the Marshalls Creek Bridge is now its top priority, and Dr McGirr believes they have largely kept its word on this.
He said the project has largely kept on schedule since the state government resurrected the project, which had been put on hold under the former coalition government.
According to the latest timeline, letter-boxed to households across the city this week, TfNSW is currently undertaking utility design work before the planned relocation of utility services at the bridge site in July.
The bridge project is scheduled to go out to tender in spring 2024, with plans to award that in early 2025.
All going well, the two-year construction process will then commence in mid-2025, with expected completion in mid-2027.
Dr McGirr said despite this, there could be a delay of three to six months as services are relocated.
"The project may take about six months longer... due to the complexity of relocating utilities and also together with issues around acquiring property," he said.
Dr McGirr said while it is "frustrating for business owners" to have a further delay, given the project was pretty much on hold, he noted it is a positive sign that a timeline for the project has at last been provided.
He also pointed out the bridge is an accident just waiting to happen.
"That bridge is really unsafe," Dr McGirr said.
He said the main feedback he receives from the community about the bridge is people asking for something to be done about it before there's an accident.
Wagga councillor Rod Kendall meanwhile said there seems to be a "significant amount" of in-ground services requring relocation before construction can commence.
"I suspect the existing bridge has other telecommunications and [other services] attached to it," Cr Kendall said.
He expressed good faith in TfNSW saying there was "nothing to be gained" by them in delaying the project.
"We should be pleased that we at long last have confirmation of project timeline sent to community," Cr Kendall said.
According to details revealed by TfNSW, two lanes of traffic will remain open for the majority of the project timeline.
However, TfNSW has acknowledged there will be up to 15 weekend closures required to allow for the staged bridge demolition and construction.
Cr Kendall said given previous talks had indicated the bridge could be shut for an extended period, the news is a "pretty acceptable outcome" and argued it was "reasonably liveable pain for the work to get that new bridge in place".
He said it's also hoped the heavy vehicle bypasses won't impede too much on residential areas.
The former mayor also said it is important that the council signs off on the "interface with the levee bank" at the bridge.
"From our point of view - a community safety perspective, that's really important," Cr Kendall said.
The bridge is in a key location, being a part of the levee bank that protects the centre of Wagga from inundation during high floods along the Murrumbidgee River.
Cr Kendall hopes the new design will allow the council to install prefabricated sections of the levee at the location in the event of another major flood akin to 2022 or 2012.
He said this will make things "much simpler" and provide more rigorous protection against floods, and even minimise traffic disruptions due to the ability to quickly erect or take down the levee sections.
Cr Kendall also acknowledged the shifting priorities for TfNSW over the project in the past, but reiterated that the intersection on the northern side of the Gobba Bridge must remain a focus.
"I'd particularly like to see the finalisation of design work for [the intersection with Old Narrandera Road on] the northern side of the Gobba Bridge and that we come to some agreement and funding arrangements for that," he said.
He said it's important whatever is proposed, that it should recognise the deficiencies of the current bridge, allows for future bridge upgrades and also look at minimising traffic disruptions in cases where the bridge needs to be closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.