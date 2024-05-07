Helicopter called in after truck, motorcycle collide on highway

A rescue helicopter is en route to a crash where paramedics are tending to a man injured after a truck and motorcycle collided on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Tabers Lane, Coolac, north east of Wagga, about 4pm on Tuesday following reports a truck had hit a motorcycle.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics are at the scene where they are tending to a man in his 30s involved in the collision.
The man is reported to have sustained an injury to his arm and leg and will be airlifted to hospital by helicopter for further treatment.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre both northbound lanes are closed to motorists.
Diversions are in place via Muttama Road to Cootamundra, the Olympic Highway to Wallendbeen, and Burley Griffin Way to rejoin on the Hume Highway.
The diversions are suitable for all vehicles.
