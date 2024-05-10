Entertain, relax and live with modernist approach

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Discover the epitome of modern living in this centrally-located charmer.
Impeccably renovated, this home boasts a captivating blend of elegance and functionality.
"Welcome to a home where every detail has been meticulously crafted to inspire joy and relaxation from first glance," selling agent Ryan Smith said.
"Homes in this location that offer so much are a rarity."
The hardwood floors seamlessly blend with the polished concrete in the extension, creating an unparalleled sense of harmony and luxury.
Experience the perfect marriage of elegance and modernity as you move effortlessly through the open plan layout.
Entertain in the open, kitchen, dining and living area, with grand doors opening out onto the backyard and full length floor to ceiling double glazed windows overlook the stunning pool area.
The five bedrooms, great in size, all feature built-in wardrobes with the master featuring a luxuriously appointed ensuite and walk in wardrobe.
Ducted refrigerated cooling throughout and thermal underfloor heating will ensure you are comfortable all year round.
With hardwood floors underfoot and polished concrete gleaming, every corner exudes sophistication and style.
Experience the ultimate convenience of electric side gate access to the property, and rear lane access to the double garage, offering security and ease with every arrival.
The home is walking distance to some of Wagga's best coffee shops and restaurants.
