Wagga's black cats are the new black - bad luck not included

Prospective cat owners in Wagga are being encouraged to look beyond the superstition and adopt a black cat - or five.
The Glenfield Road Animal Shelter in Wagga has five fully black cats up for adoption, who staff say are often overlooked because they are said to bring bad luck.
Julie McPhail has worked as an animal welfare supervisor for the shelter since 2017, and says black cats are less popular than other cats because of the stigma.
"People associate them with witchcraft and devils and ... that they're bad luck, but they're not," Ms McPhail said.
"They're just a normal cat."
The superstition comes from European folklore that says that if a black cat crosses your path, misfortune will follow. Records link back to the 13th Century when Pope Gregory IX issued a declaration tying black cats to the devil.
However, black cats are not considered unlucky in all cultures, a point Ms McPhail reminds prospective owners.
"People don't realise that in places in Asia and the UK, they're [black cats] actually a good luck symbol," Ms McPhail said.
"In Scotland, brides are given a black cat on their wedding day because it's good luck.
"Sailors used to take black cats on boats with them because they thought of them as good luck."
Between 2019 and 2024, the shelter had 3100 cats come in, 343 of those cats were fully black cats.
Black fur is a dominant trait for cats, meaning these cats are especially common.
The shelter has an adoption rate of between 90-96 per cent of animals, however, black cats tend to wait longer for adoption than other cats.
In a Facebook post from Wagga Wagga City Council written by a Glenfield Road Animal Shelter staff member, people were given several reasons to adopt a black cat.
"Black cats look sleek and sophisticated," the Facebook post said.
"Black cats will match any décor.
"Holding a black cat is very slimming.
"Black cats look like a mini panther.
"Black cats have their own specific day, October 27 is National Black Cat Day."
The adoption cost for a male cat is $224 and females are $264
Adoption from Glenfield Road Animal Shelter is $224 for a male cat and $264 for a female.
This includes microchipping, lifetime registration, vaccination, desexing, and other treatments.
The shelter urgers local cat owners to "microchip, desex, and be responsible".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.