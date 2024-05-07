Stolen Mercedes found abandoned in Wagga's suburbs

Police descended on a Wagga street on Tuesday morning where they located a stolen Mercedes that had been abandoned in a residential street.
About 11.30am on Tuesday police were called to Carmody Street, Kooringal, following reports a vehicle, believed to have been stolen in the hours prior, had been located.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District responded to the scene and a short time later the car was loaded onto a tow-truck before it was relocated.
Police said the white Mercedes is believed to have been stolen from a residence in Melville Place, Tatton.
It is believed the car was stolen from the residence some time between 10pm on Monday and 7am Tuesday.
The vehicle was seized and will undergo forensic examination.
When the number plates were entered into the registration search they did not match the make of the car.
